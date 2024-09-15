PSG 3-1 Brest, Ligue 1: Ousmane Dembele Fires Hosts Back To The Top

Ousmane Dembele's double helped move Paris Saint-Germain back to the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-1 home win over Brest. (More Football News)
Fabian Ruiz's brilliant strike was sandwiched between those two goals as the French champions remained perfect, leapfrogging back above Marseille and Monaco after their wins earlier on Saturday.
Romain Del Castillo had put Brest in front with a penalty just before the half-hour mark after a foul by Nuno Mendes on Ludovic Ajorque.
PSG then equalised in the 42nd minute with a header from the unmarked Dembele off Marco Asensio's pinpoint cross.
Brest offered little in the second half despite PSG taking their foot off the gas, but Fabian put the hosts in front in the 73rd minute with a superb long-range effort.
Just 80 seconds later, Dembele sealed the points with his second, pouncing on a loose ball after a counter-attack.
Data Debrief: Mind the gap
The Ligue 1 season may only be four games in, but PSG have started their title defence strongly by winning all of their matches so far.
They already have a goal difference of +13 (scored 16, conceded three), with only three teams ever boasting a better record at this stage in history: Reims in 1952-53 (+17), Strasbourg in 1959-60 (+15) and PSG themselves in 2022-23 (+14).
Dembele has also made a bright start to the campaign, having already scored as many goals in these four matches as he managed in 26 outings last season (three). Two of those have been headers, as many as in 211 career league games before that.