PSG News: Luis Enrique To Undergo Surgery After Fracturing Collarbone In Cycling Accident

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique is due to undergo surgery following a cycling accident on Friday, September 5, that resulted in a fractured collarbone, the French club confirmed. The 54-year-old head coach, known for his passion for cycling, suffered a crash and was treated by emergency services.
“Following a cycling accident on Friday, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique was treated by the emergency services and will undergo surgery for a fractured collarbone,” PSG wrote on their X account. “The Club expresses its full support and wishes him a swift recovery. Further updates will be shared in due course.”
PSG did not reveal details for the duration of his recovery. However, the usual time of recovery for a broken collarbone is six to eight weeks. During this time, Enrique is expected to wear a sling and follow a structured rehabilitation plan.
Other details, such as the location of the crash or the cause, are not yet known.
Impact On Enrique’s Injury On PSG
PSG have a tight schedule ahead. The Ligue 1 leaders will face Lens on September 14. They will begin their UEFA Champions League title defence against Atalanta on September 17.
The Spanish manager, formerly in charge of Barcelona, took the reins of the French club in 2023. Since then, Enrique has led them to their first Champions League title last season as well as the UEFA Super Cup. Their recent 6-3 win against Toulouse have kept up an unbeaten run in the league.