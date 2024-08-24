Football

PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Bradley Barcola Ready To Replicate Difference Maker Mbappe At Paris Saint-Germain

Barcola, who has three goals in two appearances already this campaign, starred for Luis Enrique's side during their 6-0 win on Friday

Bradley Barcola is ready to shine for PSG this season
Bradley Barcola is confident he can make a difference for Paris Saint-Germain this season in the absence of Kylian Mbappe after his brace against Montpellier. (More Football News)

Barcola, who has three goals in two appearances already this campaign, starred for Luis Enrique's side during their 6-0 win on Friday. 

The 21-year-old opened the scoring at the Parc des Princes with a brilliantly taken finish from the left-hand side before completing the first brace of his career with a simple finish in the second half. 

Barcola registered the most shots (four) and touches in the opposition box (seven), while also contributing 1.17 expected goals (xG) to PSG's 3.9 total. 

He has now been involved in eight goals (five goals and three assists) in his last seven top-flight appearances for the club, and he is sure that this is his year to take centre stage. 

"I had a lot of fun, I felt free. The coach asked everyone to press together. You have to make a lot of effort, but you get used to it as you go along," Barcola said.

"I've realised that I can make a difference. Pushing the ball like that on the first goal is something I've been doing since I was very young."

PSG have now scored 10 goals in their opening two games of the league season, equalling their highest tally after two games played (10 also in 2022-23), all without last year's leading marksman Mbappe. 

Enrique's side managed 27 shots in their encounter with Montpellier, 11 of which were on target, something the Spaniard felt was coming after witnessing their ruthless streak in training. 

"I'm very happy because it's our first home game. We wanted to give the fans some joy. It was a perfect evening," Enrique said. 

"I felt it in training, the intensity of the pressing increased. We scored six goals but we could have scored 10. Today was our night... the players were incredible. It's a great feeling."

PSG continue their league campaign at the Stade Pierre Mauroy next week when they face Lille, who take on Angers in their second game of the season on Saturday.

