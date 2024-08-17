Pressure – What Pressure? Manchester United New Boy Joshua Zirkzee Shrugs Off Debut Nerves

Joshua Zirkzee is not feeling any pressure as he looks to make his mark at Manchester United. (More Football News)
Having come on from the bench to make his United debut, Zirkzee scored in the 87th minute to seal a 1-0 win over Fulham on Friday in the first Premier League match of the 2024-25 season.
Zirkzee joined United from Serie A club Bologna in July, and with Rasmus Hojlund injured, swiftly made an impact at Old Trafford.
Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "It's the perfect one, no? In front of the Stretford End. And a win as well, it couldn't be any better.
"It's been very good [since I arrived]. The group have been amazing, I feel very comfortable and at home here. I'm having a very good time.
"Of course it's a big club, but we just work hard every day and focus on what we want to achieve, and that's being the best we can be. At the moment I don't really feel any pressure.
"I look forward to working with everyone here. That includes all the staff. Everyone has been great.
"Of course having Ruud van Nistlerooy in the staff as a striker, you have to be grateful for that. Everyone has been great, it's a pleasure to be here."
Following Zirkzee's winner this evening, 22 players have now scored in their first Premier League appearance for United, with only Chelsea (27) and Aston Villa (26) having more debutant scorers in the competition's history.
Zirkzee, meanwhile, is the 15th Dutch player to score on his Premier League debut, and the fourth to do so while at United, after Van Nistelrooy, Alexander Buttner and Donny van de Beek.
His goal came from his only attempt on target.
"It was very important to get the first goal as a striker," said manager Erik ten Hag.
"For him it is very pleasing because strikers have to score. That is the first ability you have to show when you come as a striker to a new club."