Premier League Transfers: Callum Wilson Secures West Ham Move After Newcastle Exit

West Ham have confirmed the signing of free agent Callum Wilson following his departure from Newcastle United.
Wilson left St. James' Park at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract and has put pen to paper on a one-year contract at West Ham.
The 33-year-old joined Newcastle in September 2020, making 130 appearances in all competitions, while netting 49 goals in total.
However, his game time has been limited in recent seasons due to injuries, and he started just three of the 22 matches he played in 2024-25.
"I'm excited to be joining a massive football club like West Ham," Wilson told the club website.
"A club that shares a similar passion to mine, hard work, dedication, and also I strive for success, so I'm glad to be a part of it.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge. There's such talent within the squad. And obviously the gaffer's come in now, he's making everybody a team - all working in the same direction to achieve the goal, which is to be finishing as high as possible in the league, and it's what the fans deserve, what the team deserve, and it's what the squad quality deserves too."
Overall, Wilson has made 239 appearances in the Premier League during his time with Bournemouth and Newcastle, scoring 88 goals.
His best scoring season came in 2022-23 when he scored 18 times, finishing fifth in the race for the Golden Boot that season.
Wilson could make his Premier League debut against newly promoted Sunderland in West Ham's opener on August 16.