Premier League Transfers: Crystal Palace May Have To Sell Marc Guehi Amid Liverpool Links

Crystal Palace may be forced to sell Liverpool target Marc Guehi before the end of the transfer window, chairman Steve Parish has admitted.
Palace captain Guehi has less than one year left on his contract at Selhurst Park and does not appear willing to commit his future to the FA Cup and Community Shield winners.
He has been strongly linked with Liverpool, who could lose Ibrahima Konate on a free next year and are believed to be on the hunt for centre-back reinforcements.
But when asked if the Eagles would consider offers for Guehi, who is valued around the £40m mark, Parish said: "We'd have to do that, of course.
"For players of that calibre to leave on a free, it's a problem for us, unfortunately. Joachim [Andersen] went [to Fulham last year] and we couldn't afford to lose both.
"We then had another bid for Guehi in January, but that was a different situation.
"We'll just have to see what happens. But, you know, it needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind."
Between Palace's two Wembley successes, boss Oliver Glasner has been highly critical of the club's efforts in the transfer market, describing their approach as "passive".
Goalkeeper Walter Benitez and left-back Borna Sosa, both of whom will likely play backup roles, are their only signings ahead of the new season, and Parish admits they have found things challenging.
"It's difficult. We have an outstanding 15 or 16 players, trying to get that level of quality in is hard. The prices... at the end of the day, we're Crystal Palace," said Parish.
"The money at every football club is finite at some point. We will do what we can, try and help where we can. We all want to be better at football and we will try and do what we can."
Palace visit Chelsea for their Premier League opener on Sunday, while Liverpool host Bournemouth in the first top-flight game of the season on Friday.