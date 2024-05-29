Premier League: Tottenham Bring Timo Werner Back On Loan For 2024-25

Tottenham have agreed another loan deal with RB Leipzig for Timo Werner to remain at the club for 2024-25, with the club holding an option to make the move permanent next year. (More Football News)
Werner joined Spurs on loan in January and immediately assumed an important role in Ange Postecoglou's team, contributing two goals and three assists in 14 appearances in all competitions.
He saw his season ended prematurely by a hamstring injury in May, but Tottenham always appeared keen to keep him at the club for next season.
Postecoglou's side will play in the Europa League in 2024-25 after finishing fifth in the Premier League, and Werner will be an option across the frontline again next season.
Reports suggest Tottenham could have made the move permanent this year for £15million, but the extended loan deal includes a buy clause estimated at £8.5million.