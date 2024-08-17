Football

Premier League: Liverpool 'A Joy To Watch' In Second Half Of Ipswich Win, Says Arne Slot

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah were on target after the break as Liverpool claimed a deserved victory in Slot's first competitive match at the helm

Arne Slot-liverpool-football
Arne Slot looks on during Liverpool's win over Ipswich Town
info_icon

Arne Slot described Liverpool's second-half performance as a "joy to watch" after his new side started their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town. (More Football News)

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah were on target after the break as Liverpool claimed a deserved victory in Slot's first competitive match at the helm.

The Reds needed an hour to make the breakthrough as the Tractor Boys put up a spirited performance in the first half, but they were utterly dominant once Jota finished a flowing move with a neat side-footed finish for 1-0.

Liverpool racked up 15 shots worth 2.61 expected goals (xG) in the second period and limited Ipswich to just three attempts, none of which hit the target.

Slot's team had been out-shot by four to three in the first 45 minutes and struggled to get a foothold as Ipswich won 58.5% of duels contested, leaving the former Feyenoord boss to praise his team's ability to change things at the interval.

Mohamed Salah celebrates Liverpool's second goal - null
Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool: Diogo Jota And Mo Salah Get Arne Slot Off To Winning Start

BY Stats Perform

Asked how he judged Liverpool's display by TNT Sports, Slot said: "It depends which half you're asking about! The first half was not action-packed because they were right on top of us.

"They were very aggressive, we couldn't find a rhythm or find those balls in behind, but the second half was a joy to watch.

"The first thing I said is we can't speak about tactics if we lose every duel. It was not that Jarell [Quansah] lost every duel, but we needed [Ibrahima] Konate to win those long balls in the air. That gave us control.

"I don't think they could keep up with our tempo in the second half. Gaps opened up and you saw that we can play some quite good football."

info_icon

Much has been made of Liverpool's failure to add a new midfielder this off-season, with Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi rejecting the chance to move to Anfield.

Slot, however, was impressed by the performances of starting trio Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, saying: "I don't think our problem in the first half was the midfield. 

"I was pleased with them and a lot has been said about signings, but I saw two or three come off the bench and they are good enough to play in our team.

"We have many good players, but like I said, if we can find another one, we will not hesitate to do so."

Salah (centre) celebrates with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz - null
Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool: It Is 'Quite Different' Under Arne Slot, Says Mo Salah

BY Stats Perform

Despite some expecting a season of transition after almost nine years under Jurgen Klopp, Slot knows Liverpool must look to be in title contention this campaign.

"I'm not looking so far forward to the end of the season. I think in every game we have to do everything in terms of defence but also with the ball," Slot said.

info_icon

"You saw last season how close the games were. If Son [Heung-min] scored [against Manchester City] we could've had another champion, but he didn't and City were champions. We have to make sure we are up there with those teams."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Cricket To Be Part Of 2030 Youth Olympics? ICC Reportedly Says Will Collaborate With IOC
  2. Delhi Premier League Opens With Glitzy Opening Ceremony; Badshah, Sonam Bajwa Steal Limelight
  3. London Spirit To Become MI London? IPL Owners May Rename Hundred Teams With Minority Stake
  4. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Jason Holder Confident Of West Indies Revival In Face Of Proteas Advantage
  5. The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats
Football News
  1. West Ham 1-2 Aston Villa: Duran Denies Lopetegui First Point In Charge Of Hammers
  2. Serie A: AC Milan Sign Midfielder Youssouf Fofana From Monaco
  3. EFL Championship Wrap: Burnley Maintain Flying Start With Crushing Win Over Cardiff
  4. Everton 0-3 Brighton: Welbeck Full Of Praise For 'Special' Mitoma As Seagulls Off To A Flier Under Hurzeler
  5. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Bournemouth: Nuno Confirms Danilo Suffered Broken Ankle
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Sets Up Aryna Sabalenka Semi-final
  2. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Meets PM Modi, Seeks Early Release Of Polavaram, Amaravati Funds
  2. Ex-Principal Grilled, Psychological Test For Accused: CBI Investigation Updates In Kolkata Doctor's Case
  3. Man From Telangana Dies In US, Family Requests Centre To Bring Back Body
  4. Hyderabad: Class 10 Student Dies After Lorry Hits Auto-Rickshaw On Habsiguda Road
  5. 'I Don't Know': Champai Soren Denies Rumours Of Switch To BJP; Himanta Sarma Praises His Contribution In Jharkhand
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  3. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  4. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  5. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
World News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Mumbai Attacks Accused Pak-Origin Tahawwur Rana Extraditable To India: US Court
  3. Erratic Internet Services May Drive Away Foreign Investors From Pakistan: Industry Leaders
  4. Nepal: Glacial Lake Outburst Devastated Village In Everest Region, Experts Confirm
  5. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Opposition Disturbing Bengal', Says TMC's Kunal; Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  5. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know