Premier League: Liverpool 'A Joy To Watch' In Second Half Of Ipswich Win, Says Arne Slot

Arne Slot described Liverpool's second-half performance as a "joy to watch" after his new side started their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town. (More Football News)
Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah were on target after the break as Liverpool claimed a deserved victory in Slot's first competitive match at the helm.
The Reds needed an hour to make the breakthrough as the Tractor Boys put up a spirited performance in the first half, but they were utterly dominant once Jota finished a flowing move with a neat side-footed finish for 1-0.
Liverpool racked up 15 shots worth 2.61 expected goals (xG) in the second period and limited Ipswich to just three attempts, none of which hit the target.
Slot's team had been out-shot by four to three in the first 45 minutes and struggled to get a foothold as Ipswich won 58.5% of duels contested, leaving the former Feyenoord boss to praise his team's ability to change things at the interval.
Asked how he judged Liverpool's display by TNT Sports, Slot said: "It depends which half you're asking about! The first half was not action-packed because they were right on top of us.
"They were very aggressive, we couldn't find a rhythm or find those balls in behind, but the second half was a joy to watch.
"The first thing I said is we can't speak about tactics if we lose every duel. It was not that Jarell [Quansah] lost every duel, but we needed [Ibrahima] Konate to win those long balls in the air. That gave us control.
"I don't think they could keep up with our tempo in the second half. Gaps opened up and you saw that we can play some quite good football."
Much has been made of Liverpool's failure to add a new midfielder this off-season, with Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi rejecting the chance to move to Anfield.
Slot, however, was impressed by the performances of starting trio Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, saying: "I don't think our problem in the first half was the midfield.
"I was pleased with them and a lot has been said about signings, but I saw two or three come off the bench and they are good enough to play in our team.
"We have many good players, but like I said, if we can find another one, we will not hesitate to do so."
Despite some expecting a season of transition after almost nine years under Jurgen Klopp, Slot knows Liverpool must look to be in title contention this campaign.
"I'm not looking so far forward to the end of the season. I think in every game we have to do everything in terms of defence but also with the ball," Slot said.
"You saw last season how close the games were. If Son [Heung-min] scored [against Manchester City] we could've had another champion, but he didn't and City were champions. We have to make sure we are up there with those teams."