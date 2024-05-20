Football

Premier League: Ange Postecoglou Will Not Settle Until Tottenham Hit His 'Lofty Ambitions'

Postecoglou voiced his frustrations after Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City ended their hopes of Champions League football next term

Ange Postecoglou signed off with a victory in Tottenham's final game of the Premier League season
Ange Postecoglou warned Tottenham he will not settle until the club hits the "lofty ambitions" targeted in his mind. (More Football News)

Spurs were 3-0 victors over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday, ending their Premier League season with a convincing win to finish fifth in the table.

Postecoglou voiced his frustrations after Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City ended their hopes of Champions League football next term.

The Spurs head coach was far more relaxed after his side performed well in Sheffield, with Dejan Kulusevski twice on target, along with a goal for Pedro Porro against the relegated Blades.

Yet Postecoglou insisted his ambitions remain high as the Australian attempts to take Tottenham to the next level.

"Contrary to my general demeanour, I have loved every minute of it," former Celtic boss Postecoglou said of his first season in charge of Tottenham.

"It is a great challenge in the Premier League and taking over a big club that didn't have a great year last year. You understand it is not going to run smoothly, but I have enjoyed the whole season.

"I have got some lofty ambitions for the football club and until we reach that point I am not going to be smiling too much.

"As I said, all any manager wants is maximum effort and I have got that from everyone involved. I have enjoyed it and looking forward to pushing on from here."

Asked to summarise his first campaign in England's top league, Postecoglou continued: "It's been good, it's been eventful, it's had a bit of everything.

"I am obviously not delighted with the way we finished the season but in fairness to the players and staff we have been in the top five all season, in a year where there was a fair bit of upheaval.

"We finished eighth last year, player turnover, different football, different way of training, it is not easy to maintain a level when you are trying to do that.

"Even in our tough periods this year we have still been competitive for the most part."

Kulusevski scored his seventh and eighth Premier League goals of the season (36 outings), more than he managed in his first two league campaigns with Tottenham combined (seven across 48 games).

Only in the 2019-20 season with Parma has the Sweden winger scored more times in a league season (10 in Serie A), and Postecoglou hailed Kulusevski's returns.

He added: "I thought Deki was good. He's worked awfully hard this year without a lot of reward in the front third.

"We thought playing him through middle today would help us with his mobility and ability to run in behind. He did well.

"He always works hard but it's that sort of final third where we need him to get rewards and he got them today so he did well."

