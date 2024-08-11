Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea's Reece James Suffers Hamstring Injury Ahead Of New Season

Reece James has suffered another injury setback ahead of the Premier League season after sustaining a hamstring injury. (More Football News)
The right-back reportedly felt some discomfort during a training session after returning from the club's pre-season tour of the United States, though it is thought to only be a minor issue.
James started all five of Chelsea's pre-season friendlies so far but has already been ruled out of their final preparation game against Inter at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
The Blues captain was already set to miss the first three games of the Premier League campaign, having received a second red card in the penultimate match of last season against Brighton, resulting in a four-match ban.
However, his latest injury could rule him out of Chelsea's upcoming Europa Conference League play-offs against Braga or Servette later this month.
It is the latest in a series of setbacks, with James only starting five league games in 2023-24 after having surgery last December.