Portland Trail Blazers Vs Sacramento Kings, NBA 2026: Blazers Topple Kings to Complete Season Series Dominance - In Pics

The Portland Trail Blazers secured a comfortable 122-110 win over the Sacramento Kings at the Moda Center. Portland utilized their home-court advantage effectively, maintaining a steady lead through all four quarters to complete a clean sweep of the Kings in their season series. While Sacramento attempted a late surge to close the gap in the final period, Portland’s consistent perimeter scoring and transition defence proved too much to overcome. The victory allows the Blazers to enter the postseason conversation with significant momentum.

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NBA: Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings
Portland Trail Blazers guard/forward Matisse Thybulle goes to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
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NBA: Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers
Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) goes to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
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NBA Basketball Game: Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) tries to pass the ball around Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
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NBA Basketball Game: Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) goes to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
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NBA Basketball: Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings
Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
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NBA Basketball: Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) shoots past Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
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NBA 2025-26: Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) tries to pass the ball around Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray (24) and center/forward Robert Williams III (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
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NBA 2025-26: Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers
Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter, left, tries to get past Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
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Basketball: Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) looks to get past Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
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