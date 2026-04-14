Portland Trail Blazers Vs Sacramento Kings, NBA 2026: Blazers Topple Kings to Complete Season Series Dominance - In Pics

Portland Trail Blazers guard/forward Matisse Thybulle goes to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane

1/8 Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) goes to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane





2/8 Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) tries to pass the ball around Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane





3/8 Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) goes to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane





4/8 Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane





5/8 Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) shoots past Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane





6/8 Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) tries to pass the ball around Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray (24) and center/forward Robert Williams III (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane





7/8 Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter, left, tries to get past Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane





8/8 Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) looks to get past Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane





