Portland Trail Blazers Vs Sacramento Kings, NBA 2026: Blazers Topple Kings to Complete Season Series Dominance - In Pics
The Portland Trail Blazers secured a comfortable 122-110 win over the Sacramento Kings at the Moda Center. Portland utilized their home-court advantage effectively, maintaining a steady lead through all four quarters to complete a clean sweep of the Kings in their season series. While Sacramento attempted a late surge to close the gap in the final period, Portland’s consistent perimeter scoring and transition defence proved too much to overcome. The victory allows the Blazers to enter the postseason conversation with significant momentum.
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