Pep Guardiola Leaving Manchester City 'Wouldn't Be Surprising': Stuart Pearce

Stuart Pearce would not be surprised if this is Pep Guardiola's final season at Manchester City. (More Football News)
Guardiola joined City in 2016 and has since won six Premier League titles, including each of the last four, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.
The Spaniard has taken charge of 485 matches in all competitions, winning 352 of those games to boast a 72.6% win rate.
However, he is currently in the final year of his contract and has hinted in recent months that he is closer to the end of his time at City than the start of it.
When asked if he thought Guardiola was in his final season, Pearce, who managed City between 2005 and 2007, told Stats Perform: "Yeah, I do.
"I thought that maybe last year as well. The intensity that he works at is quite incredible.
"You know, I think Jurgen Klopp stepped away from it because of the intensity he was working at. I think the same could apply with Pep as well.
"I mean how he drives, and you've only got to look at his body language game by game. The way he turns it out is quite incredible.
"But it wouldn't surprise me if this was his last season, and I think City have got to be guarded and ready for that because there could be a big drop-off when he walks out.
"You've only got to look across the city in Manchester and see the Alex Ferguson scenario when he left, the drop-off from there.
"But listen, Man City fans have got to look and say we've had a brilliant decade or so. They've been unbelievable, but they've got to replace him, and it'll be really important that they get the right replacement when the time's right.
"I personally hope that he stays in English football for another decade because, watching his teams and the brand of football that he's played at Man City, this is a football that I've never seen before in my lifetime."
City won an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title last season and are tipped as the favourites to win the competition once more, with the Opta computer giving them a 73.6% chance of getting their hands on the trophy.
They have been pushed closely by Arsenal in the last two years though, edging the Gunners to the crown by just two points last season, snatching it on the final day.
The two sides faced off earlier this season, playing out an intriguing 2-2 draw, with the Gunners unable to hold out for a win with 10 men due to John Stones' late equaliser.
"I think the head-to-head between them has been absolutely brilliant," Pearce added. "You've got two heavyweights slugging it out there.
"Manchester City have set the pace over the last decade to be honest, and they're the team to chase in the main. Arsenal have arrived and to have a manager that's worked inside Manchester City adds a little bit more spice to the situation as well. And there's very little to choose between both of them.
"I was asked who I thought would win the league this summer and I said Arsenal. I think what Arsenal have got to do to close the gap maybe, to get their hands on the trophy, is probably make sure that they don't drop points like they did at home to Brighton.
"I think they can go toe-to-toe with Manchester City now, I really do. But Man City are magnificent. The manager in charge of the football club just drives them continually, which is incredible.
"Arsenal have closed the gap to, listen, it's such thin margins now, it's incredible. And on top of that, Liverpool had a change of manager that I thought, well, this might take them a little while to get over. It has galvanised them for some brilliant, brilliant results this season."