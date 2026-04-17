Penarol Vs Platense, Copa Libertadores: Debutants From Argentina Beat Uruguayan Giants For First Win
CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores debutants Platense bounced back from their opening day defeat to Corinthians with a 2-1 win over five-time champions Penarol at Estadio Campeon del Siglo, Montevideo, on Thursday (April 16, 2026). The Calamares (Squids) took the lead via a Guido Mainero goal in the 22nd minute, only to see the hosts level the score two minutes before the hour mark. Five minutes later, Franco Zapiola sealed the win with a spot kick. The hard-fought victory helped the Argentine Apertura holders move to second in the Group E standings (3 points), behind Corinthians (6). The Uruguayan giants, who last won the continental title in 1987, are third with 1 point, earned from their 1-1 draw at Independiente Santa Fe, the Colombian Apertura champions, on match day 1. Next, Platense will host bottom-place Santa Fe in Buenos Aires, while Penrol will be on the road to take on Corinthians in Brazil.
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