PSG's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PSG's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the French Cup semifinal soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)