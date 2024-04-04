Football

Luke Fleurs Shot Dead: South African Footballer And Olympian Killed In Johannesburg Hijacking

Luke Fleurs, who played for Kaizer Chiefs, was shot while waiting to be attended to at a petrol station in the Honeydew suburb in Johannesburg. The defender was 24 years old

Advertisement

X%20%7C%20Kaizer%20Chiefs
South African footballer Luke Fleurs, killed in Johannesburg hijacking on April 4, 2024. Photo: X | Kaizer Chiefs
info_icon

South African footballer and Olympian Luke Fleurs has been killed in a hijacking in Johannesburg, his Kaizer Chiefs club said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old defender was shot while waiting to be attended to at a petrol station in the Honeydew suburb in Johannesburg, according to police.

“Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” Kaizer Chiefs said in a statement.

According to police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, the attackers fled with Fleur's vehicle and police were investigating a case of murder and car hijacking.

Advertisement

Fleurs previously played for the national under-23 side, representing South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics.

Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes. - Photo: Richard Sellers/PA
Football Transfer Rumours: Bruno Guimaraes Could Have To Leave Newcastle United

BY Stats Perform

Fleurs is the latest among thousands of people who are victims to fatal hijackings in South Africa, which has one of the highest murder rates in the world.

The latest official crime statistics from October-December last year showed 5,973 hijacking cases reported.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
  2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
  4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
  5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
  6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
  7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam Over 'Anti-Party Statements', He Says I Resigned Earlier
  8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony