PSG Vs Atalanta Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, Head-To-Head, More

PSG welcome Atalanta at the Parc des Princes. Find out when and where to watch the PSG Vs Atalanta match live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Inter Milan vs PSG
UEFA Champions League reigning champions PSG. Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
UEFA Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain start their title defence with a home fixture against Atalanta at the Parc des Princes, Paris, on Wednesday. Watch the PSG vs Atalanta, UCL 2025-26 league phase match live tonight.

The Parisians won their first-ever Champions League title with a 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan in the final. And Luis Enrique's team qualified for this edition as the French Ligue 1 champions. They have reached the semifinals four times in the last six seasons.

Atalanta qualified by finishing third in the Italian Serie A last season. They won the UEFA Europa League in 2024 and also reached the Champions League knockout playoffs last season.

PSG Vs Atalanta Football Head-To-Head Record

This marks the second meeting between the teams. In their only meeting, five years ago, also in the Champions League, PSG edged Atalanta 2-1 thanks to two stoppage-time goals from Marquinhos and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

PSG Vs Atalanta FC, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 MW 1: Live Streaming Details

When is the PSG Vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?

The PSG Vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the PSG Vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?

The PSG Vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

