PSG's Lucas Hernandez Suffers Injury Blow In Champions League Semi-Final First Leg Against Dortmund

PSG's Lucas Hernandez Suffers Injury Blow In Champions League Semi-Final First Leg Against Dortmund

AP
Dortmund's Niclas Fullkrug and Paris Saint-Germain's Lucas Hernandez engage in a battle for the ball. Photo: AP
Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Hernández had to go off injured during the team's Champions League semifinal first leg at Borussia Dortmund. (More Football News)

Hernández was replaced by Lucas Beraldo in the 42nd minute on Wednesday with what appeared to be a left leg injury. He sustained it trying to stop Dortmund forward Niclas Füllkrug from opening the scoring in the 36th.

Füllkrug latched onto Nico Schlotterbeck's pass with his first touch and drove it past PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with his next.

Dortmund took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The winners of the two-leg tie will play either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the final in London on June 1.

