Orlando 111-107 Sacramento, NBA: Paolo Banchero Helps Magic Snap 6-Game Losing Streak

Paolo Banchero had 30 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Orlando Magic stopped a six-game losing streak with a 111-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings in the NBA on Friday (March 27, 2026). Banchero logged his third straight game of 30-plus points for the Magic (39-34), who fell below the play-in cut in the Eastern Conference during their skid that came immediately after a seven-game winning streak had propelled them into fifth place. This was the 25th time in Banchero's four-year career that he logged at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists. Only Tracy McGrady (66) has more such games.

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NBA: Orlando Magic Vs Sacramento Kings
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles by Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/Willie J. Allen Jr.
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NBA: Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero runs upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/Willie J. Allen Jr.
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NBA Basketball Game: Orlando Magic Vs Sacramento Kings
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) takes a shot over Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/Willie J. Allen Jr.
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NBA Basketball Game: Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) fights for the ball against Sacramento Kings guard/forward Daeqwon Plowden (29) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/Willie J. Allen Jr.
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NBA Basketball: Orlando Magic Vs Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) fights to keep the ball from Orlando Magic center/forward Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/Willie J. Allen Jr.
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NBA Basketball: Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic forward/center Moritz Wagner (21) dribbles by Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/Willie J. Allen Jr.
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NBA 2025-26: Orlando Magic Vs Sacramento Kings
Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) fights for the ball with Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/Willie J. Allen Jr.
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NBA 2025-26: Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter (2) shoots a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/Willie J. Allen Jr.
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Basketball: Orlando Magic Vs Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings forward Doug McDermott (7) lays the ball up during the first half of an NBA basketball game, against the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/Willie J. Allen Jr.
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Basketball: Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic center/forward Wendell Carter Jr. (34) fights for the ball with Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/Willie J. Allen Jr.
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