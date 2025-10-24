Nottingham Forest 2-0 Porto, UEFA Europa League: Morgan Gibbs-White And Igor Jesus Penalties Hand Dyche Winning Start

Nottingham Forest claimed a 2-0 Europa League win over Porto in Sean Dyche’s debut, with penalties from Gibbs-White and Jesus securing the home side’s first victory in eleven matches

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Porto, UEFA Europa League
Nottingham Forest celebrate their goal against Porto
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sean Dyche’s debut sees Forest earn their first win in eleven matches with a 2-0 victory

  • Goals from Gibbs-White and Jesus from the spot secured the win

  • Hudson-Odoi and Ndoye consistently troubled Porto’s full-backs

Sean Dyche enjoyed a dream start to life as Nottingham Forest's new manager as he led them to a 2-0 win over Porto in the Europa League on Thursday. 

Just two days after replacing Ange Postecoglou at the helm, Dyche marked his City Ground bow with a hard-fought triumph to earn Forest's first win of their European campaign as Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus made no mistake with their respective spot-kicks either side of half-time.

Backed by a raucous crowd inside the City Ground, Callum Hudson-Odoi forced Diogo Costa into an early save as he cut inside from the left and struck towards goal. 

Forest's fast start was rewarded soon after when Jan Bednarek was penalised for a handball inside the box, and with normal penalty taker Chris Wood watching on from the stands after missing out through injury, Gibbs-White stepped up to send Costa the wrong way from 12 yards. 

Porto responded well to going behind, with Alan Varela's strike from range tipped behind by Matz Sels before Samu Aghehowa prodded wide from close range before the break. 

Francesco Farioli's team thought they had hauled themselves level through Bednarek as he smashed the ball home following a quick corner routine, but the goal was ruled out for an offside against Samu in the build-up. 

Related Content
Related Content

Hudson-Odoi was then denied by a brilliant block from Bednarek, but Forest got themselves two goals in front 13 minutes from time after being awarded another penalty. 

Referee Radu Petrescu had initially brandished a yellow card to substitute Nicolo Savona for simulation after going down under the challenge of Martim Fernandes, but after being sent for a pitchside review, he chose to reverse his decision. 

And despite Forest swapping penalty takers, the same outcome transpired as Jesus smashed the ball down the middle to earn Forest a first win in all competitions since their opening-day win over Brentford on August 17.

Data Debrief: Dyche gets off to a flyer

After a turbulent season both on and off the pitch, Dyche was brought in to provide stability for Forest, and he started as he meant to go on here. 

Indeed, Dyche became the first Forest manager since Philippe Montanier against Burton Albion in 2016 to win his first game in charge of the Tricky Trees at the City Ground, and his team were worthy of their victory here. 

Forest registered an expected goals (xG) total of 2 from their eight shots, three of which were on target, compared to Porto's 0.53 from their 10 attempts, with Jesus' goal seeing him move on to three in the Europa League, the joint-most in the competition this season. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Become Fourth Team To Qualify For Semifinals

  2. IND-W Vs NZ-W, Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal Shatter Records In 212-Run Opening Stand

  3. Ranji Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja Set To Play For Saurashtra In Round 2 Clash Against MP

  4. Shashi Tharoor Reacts To India’s Loss Against Australia In 2nd ODI, Says Team Selection Cost The Game

  5. India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Rohit’s Heroics In Vain As Aussies Seal Two-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Modi Skips ASEAN Summit In KL For Second Time

  2. Adhocism at the Helm: How Himachal’s Top Bureaucracy Slipped into A Governance Experiment

  3. Fraudulent Voter Deletion Scam Uncovered In Karnataka’s Aland Constituency

  4. 'Bachke Rehna Re Baba': Cong Claims PM Not Going For ASEAN Summit To Avoid Meeting Trump

  5. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

  3. Israel Supreme Court Delays Hearing On Media Access To Gaza

  4. Tensions Escalate Between US And Colombia Amid Trade And Drug Smuggling Dispute

  5. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

Latest Stories

  1. DIFF 2025: Homebound To Songs Of Forgotten Trees – Here's The Full Lineup Of Dharamshala International Film Festival

  2. Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Halal Products; Congress Criticises Remarks Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  3. Bill Gates Says 'Jai Shree Krishna' As He Greets Smriti Irani's Tulsi In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Promo–Watch

  4. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  5. AQI in Punjab & Haryana: Air Quality Deteriorates Post-Diwali Despite Lowest Farm Fire Count

  6. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  7. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: IND-W Into Semifinals With 53-run Win

  8. Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's Film Is Titled Fauzi; See First-Look Title Poster