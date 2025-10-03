Nottingham Forest 2-3 Midtjylland, UEFA Europa League: Pressure On Ange Postecoglou As Poor Start Rolls On

Ange Postecoglou's search for a first win in charge of Forest continues, with his team's fragility from set-pieces proving costly in Thursday's Europa League contest at the City Ground

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ange Postecoglou
Ange Postecoglou is yet to win a game as Forest boss
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ange Postecoglou suffered yet another defeat as winless run continued

  • Nottingham Forest fans turned on former Spurs boss post-defeat

  • Midtjylland have now played English opposition five times, with this just their second victory

Nottingham Forest's first home European game since 1996 ended in defeat as they went down 3-2 to Midtjylland.

Ange Postecoglou's search for a first win in charge of Forest continues, with his team's fragility from set-pieces proving costly in Thursday's Europa League contest at the City Ground.

Forest were twice undone by deliveries into their box in the first half, with Ousmane Diao and Mads Bech on target for the visitors in the space of six minutes.

Dan Ndoye briefly restored parity between those Midtjylland goals, though matters were made worse for the hosts when centre-back Murillo was forced off injured.

Substitute Chris Wood saw two goals disallowed in a matter of minutes as Forest upped the pressure late on, while Elias Olafsson denied Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White, but Midtjylland delivered the knockout blow when Dario Osorio led a blistering counter-attack, with Valdemar Byskov slotting home.

As chants of "sacked in the morning" rang around a rapidly emptying City Ground, seemingly directed at Postecoglou, Diou was adjudged to have fouled Elliot Anderson in the box after a VAR review, handing Forest a reprieve.

Wood sent his penalty calmly down the middle, but it proved too little, too late for Forest, as the pressure grows on Postecoglou.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Defensive struggles plague Postecoglou

Last season, Postecoglou's Tottenham team registered the worst expected goals against (xGA) tally of any Premier League team not to be relegated, while Nuno Espirito Santo's Forest side were generally excellent at the back.

Yet since Postecoglou took charge of Forest, they have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side in all competitions (13).

Forest's set-piece defending was a particular concern. Indeed, in the first half, all seven of Midtjylland's came from set plays. In fact, their 1.98 xG in the first half alone from such situations is the most by any team in a single Europa League game in any of the last five seasons.

Midtjylland have now played English opposition five times, with this just their second victory, after a 2-1 win over Manchester United in 2016.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Gill Out For Fifty As Chase Breaks IND’s Partnership

  2. NZ Vs AUS Live Score, 2nd T20I: Rain May Play Spoilsport At Mount Maunganui

  3. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Match Report, 1st T20I: Thrilling Sharjah Encounter Sees BAN Edge AFG By 4 Wickets

  4. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Match Report, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: BAN-W Humble PAK-W With Crushing 7 Wicket Win

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin Commits To Full Big Bash League Season After ILT20 Auction Snub - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Dussehra At Baijnath—The Town Known As ‘Abode of Lord Shiva’

  2. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh At 100 Not Out

  3. Modi's 2025: A Year Of Unprecedented Engagement With The RSS

  4. A Century Of The Sangh: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Journey From Margins To Mainstream

  5. Rahul Gandhi Warns Of Democracy Threat In India During EIA University Visit In Colombia; BJP Reacts

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

  4. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

  5. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

  2. Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Rattles Istanbul

  3. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

  4. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

  5. Rahul Gandhi Warns Of Democracy Threat In India During EIA University Visit In Colombia; BJP Reacts

Latest Stories

  1. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Legible Prescriptions Now A Legal Requirement: Punjab HC's Directive

  4. Israel Intercepts Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla, Detains Activists

  5. Horoscope Today, October 3, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Aquarius, Pisces & More

  6. Amid Ladakh Violence, Wangchuk’s Wife Moves SC Seeking Husband’s Release

  7. NZ Vs AUS Live Score, 2nd T20I: Rain May Play Spoilsport At Mount Maunganui

  8. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Gill Out For Fifty As Chase Breaks IND’s Partnership