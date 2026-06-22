Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview, Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Norway and Senegal are predicted to play out a high-scoring 2-2 draw.
Erling Haaland is heavily favored to add to his goal tally, while Martin Ødegaard is a strong candidate to provide an assist from open play or set-pieces.
The match will be held at the New York New Jersey Stadium, USA.
Norway and Senegal face each other in an exciting Group I encounter on matchday 2 with Norway already securing three points in their first match against Iraq 4-1 and Senegal losing 3-1 to France.
Norway will look forward to maintain that momentum and intensity and clinch another 3 points to secure their spot at the round of 32, Senegal on the other hand entered the group as one of the favourites but their starting of the World Cup journey did not go as expected so they will surely be targeting either for a draw or for a win if the game turns around in their favor.
Norway Vs Senegal - Head-To-Head
Total Matches: 1
Norway won: 0
Draws: 0
Senegal won: 1
Norway Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Norway and Senegal are predicted to play out a high-scoring 2-2 draw, with both teams possessing formidable attacking power but struggling defensively. A draw is a highly probable outcome as both nations fight for a crucial point to advance to the knockout stage in Group I.
Given Norway's attacking prowess and defensive vulnerabilities, odds heavily point towards a match with plenty of scoring. Experts anticipate both sides to find the back of the net.
Erling Haaland is heavily favored to add to his goal tally, while Martin Ødegaard is a strong candidate to provide an assist from open play or set-pieces.
Norway Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
When to watch Norway vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?
The Norway vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, 23 June at 5:30 am IST.
Where to watch Norway vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?
The Norway vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I clash will be available for live telecast in India on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network, Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. The four channels will broadcast multiple group-stage matches taking place simultaneously, with coverage available in both English and Hindi.
Fans can also watch the Norway vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 match live streaming on the ZEE5 website and app.