France Vs Iraq LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview, Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

France and Iraq will face in a crucial Group I encounter on matchday 2.
Predictive models suggest a comfortable win for the French side owing to their recent performances.
The match will be held at the Philadelphia Staidum, USA on Tuesday, June 23 from 2:30 am (IST).
France and Iraq face in a crucial Group I encounter on matchday 2 in which the reigning European Giants would be facing the Asian giants.
The two sides enter the contest with contrasting figures, on one side we have France who won their first match against Senegal with Mbappe scoring a banger outside the box and on the other hand the Iraqis had to face a terrible loss against the Vikings 4-1.
France enter the match as the overwhelming favourites owing to their recent performances and attacking quality which they perceive, on the other hand, Iraq has an advantage of putting up one of the tournament's biggest upsets if they manage to win against the French.
A blues win would mean a permanent spot in the round of 32 and if Iraq wins or manage to draw the game, there will still be hopes for them to go further in this toournament.
France Vs Iraq - Head-To-Head
France and Iraq have no previous history of meetings at the senior international level. Their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I clash will mark the first-ever encounter between the two nations.
France Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
France enter the contest as favourites with a squad packed with world-class talent and greater tournament experience. Les Bleus possess match-winners across the pitch and their attacking depth could prove decisive against Senegal's well-organised defense.
However, Iraq should not be underestimated based on their recent upsets, they'll most likely be adapting low compact defense lineup with long ball passing to prevent France from taking an early lead in the game.
Thus, predictive models suggest a comfortable win for the French side.
Prediction: France 2-0 Iraq
France Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
When to watch France vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?
The France vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, June 23, 2:30 am (IST)
Where to watch France vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?
The France vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I clash will be available for live telecast in India on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network, Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. The four channels will broadcast multiple group-stage matches taking place simultaneously, with coverage available in both English and Hindi.
Fans can also watch the France vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 match live streaming on the ZEE5 website and app.