NorthEast United Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL: Highlanders Seek Elusive Victory Against High-Flying Mariners
NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, Indian Super League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the NEUFC vs MBSG Round 9 fixture at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, on April 19, 2026
NorthEast United FC's Andy Rodriguez in action during the Indian Super League match against Kerala Blasters FC on April 15, 2026. | Photo: X/NEUtdFC
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 Round 9 fixture between NorthEast United FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, April 19, 2026. NorthEast United remain in 12th spot with seven points, having won just once this season. The Highlanders have lost twice and drawn once in their last three outings and are in search of an elusive victory. Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, are in second place with 17 points, trailing league leaders Mumbai City FC by a solitary point. The Mariners won 3-2 against Punjab FC in their last game and will look to secure back-to-back victories tonight. Follow the play-by-play updates from the NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan match right here.
LIVE UPDATES
NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score: MBSG Playing XI
NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan
Series: Indian Super League 2025-26
Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering NorthEast United’s ISL match against Mohun Bagan in Guwahati. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.