NorthEast United Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL: Highlanders Seek Elusive Victory Against High-Flying Mariners

NorthEast United FC's Andy Rodriguez in action during the Indian Super League match against Kerala Blasters FC on April 15, 2026. | Photo: X/NEUtdFC

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 Round 9 fixture between NorthEast United FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, April 19, 2026. NorthEast United remain in 12th spot with seven points, having won just once this season. The Highlanders have lost twice and drawn once in their last three outings and are in search of an elusive victory. Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, are in second place with 17 points, trailing league leaders Mumbai City FC by a solitary point. The Mariners won 3-2 against Punjab FC in their last game and will look to secure back-to-back victories tonight. Follow the play-by-play updates from the NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Apr 2026, 06:37:59 pm IST NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score: NEUFC Playing XI Team News is in!

Asheer leads us out, as he marks his 50th ISL appearance! ©️

Let’s give it all, boys! 👊🏻⚔️@CoalIndiaHQ



Watch #NEUFCMBSG live from ISL Season 12, only on @FanCode. ⚽



Tune in: https://t.co/n0dYr6mBcf#StrongerAsOne #8States1United #ISL12 pic.twitter.com/reegBMMsWX — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) April 19, 2026