Nice Vs Benfica Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round: Where To Watch 1st Leg

Nice will play against Benfica in a UEFA Champions League third-round qualifying match on 6 August 2025.
Find out when and where the Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 1st Leg match will take place.
Find out where to watch the Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 1st Leg match live on TV and online in India.
OGC Nice will take on Portuguese giants SL Benfica on Wednesday, 6 August 2025, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 third-round qualifying fixture at Allianz Riviera. A first-leg victory at home will put Nice in an advantageous position, as the winner of the clash will take on the winner of Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord.
Nice ended last season in good form, winning 6-0 against Brest in their final French Ligue 1 match. The victory put them fourth in the points table and earned them a place in the Champions League qualifiers.
The French side have a chance to make history as they are chasing their first UCL group stage appearance in over six decades, last appearing in the tournament in 1959-60 when they made a run to the quarter-finals.
Nice had a disastrous continental tournament last season, earning just one point from eight UEFA Europa League group-stage games and ranking 35th in the phase. Veteran skipper Dante has emphasised the “dream” of playing in the Champions League, but Franck Haise’s side must first overcome Benfica.
SL Benfica will enter the tournament on the back of a mixed domestic campaign. The Eagles won the Portuguese Super Cup against Sporting CP, with Vangelis Pavlidis scoring five minutes into the second half. However, they could only manage a runners-up spot in the league behind Sporting, and also exited the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 stage against FC Barcelona.
With new signings like Amar Dedic and Franjo Ivanovic, Bruno Lage’s side will be favourites in the upcoming clash despite playing away from home.
Nice Vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 1st Leg – Live Streaming Details
When is the Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg being played?
The Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg will be played on Wednesday, 6 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on 7 August.
Where is the Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg being played?
The Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg will be played at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.
Where to watch the Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg live online in India?
The Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg will be live-streamed on Benfica TV.
Where to watch the Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg live broadcast in India?
The Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg will not be televised on any TV channels in India. In Portugal, fans can watch the match live on Sport TV Multiscreen and Sport TV1.