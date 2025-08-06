Nice Vs Benfica Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round: Where To Watch 1st Leg

Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 1st Leg: Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League qualifiers third-round pre-match training X
Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League qualifiers: Benfica players train ahead of the third-round qualifier first-leg match. | Photo: X/SLBenfica
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nice will play against Benfica in a UEFA Champions League third-round qualifying match on 6 August 2025.

  • Find out when and where the Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 1st Leg match will take place.

  • Find out where to watch the Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 1st Leg match live on TV and online in India.

OGC Nice will take on Portuguese giants SL Benfica on Wednesday, 6 August 2025, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 third-round qualifying fixture at Allianz Riviera. A first-leg victory at home will put Nice in an advantageous position, as the winner of the clash will take on the winner of Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord.

Nice ended last season in good form, winning 6-0 against Brest in their final French Ligue 1 match. The victory put them fourth in the points table and earned them a place in the Champions League qualifiers.

The French side have a chance to make history as they are chasing their first UCL group stage appearance in over six decades, last appearing in the tournament in 1959-60 when they made a run to the quarter-finals.

Nice had a disastrous continental tournament last season, earning just one point from eight UEFA Europa League group-stage games and ranking 35th in the phase. Veteran skipper Dante has emphasised the “dream” of playing in the Champions League, but Franck Haise’s side must first overcome Benfica.

SL Benfica will enter the tournament on the back of a mixed domestic campaign. The Eagles won the Portuguese Super Cup against Sporting CP, with Vangelis Pavlidis scoring five minutes into the second half. However, they could only manage a runners-up spot in the league behind Sporting, and also exited the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 stage against FC Barcelona.

With new signings like Amar Dedic and Franjo Ivanovic, Bruno Lage’s side will be favourites in the upcoming clash despite playing away from home.

Nice Vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 1st Leg – Live Streaming Details

When is the Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg being played?

The Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg will be played on Wednesday, 6 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on 7 August.

Where is the Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg being played?

The Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg will be played at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.

Where to watch the Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg live online in India?

The Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg will be live-streamed on Benfica TV.

Where to watch the Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg live broadcast in India?

The Nice vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round first leg will not be televised on any TV channels in India. In Portugal, fans can watch the match live on Sport TV Multiscreen and Sport TV1.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance