Newcastle United: Joelinton Calls On Eddie Howe, Bruno Guimaraes To Stay At NUFC Amid England, Manchester City Links

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and midfielder Bruno Guimaraes should stay at St James' Park despite being linked with moves elsewhere, believes Joelinton. (More Football News)
Howe has been touted as a contender to replace Gareth Southgate following his resignation as England manager, which came in the wake of their Euro 2024 final loss to Spain.
The former Bournemouth boss, who led Newcastle to a fourth-place Premier League finish and the EFL Cup final in 2023-24, insisted his commitment to the Magpies was "unwavering" last week.
Guimaraes, meanwhile, saw his future called into question at the end of last season, with Newcastle battling to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.
Linked with both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, he had a £100million release clause in his contract, but it expired at the start of this month.
As Newcastle bid to improve on last season's seventh-place Premier League finish, Joelinton hopes disruption can be kept to a minimum.
Speaking about Howe, as quoted by The Daily Mail, the Brazilian said: "He's done a lot for me from day one.
"He's a great coach, a great man. I love him. I have a lot of respect for him. He changed my career.
"He and his staff changed things, they gave a new mentality and helped my football. I will be grateful forever.
"We love him here, we want him here. Hopefully he will stay for many years. He's a great coach and I know he can take us to the next level."
Asked about the future of his club and international team-mate Guimaraes, meanwhile, Joelinton told The Athletic: "I hope he stays. I know him, he loves the club as well.
"He loves the fans, he enjoys his life in Newcastle. I think he's glad to be there for his life as well as for football. Newcastle want him to be happy and stay for many years.
"I think he's going to stay. He tells me he's going to come back next week and get ready for the season."