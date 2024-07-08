Football

NED 2-1 TUR, Euro 2024: Netherlands Set Up Semi-Final Against England - In Pics

Coming from behind, the Netherlands fought hard to defeat Turkey 2-1 on Sunday (July 7, 2024) and seal their place in the European Championship semi-finals. An own goal from Mert Muldur in the 76th minute, just six after Stefan De Vrij cancelled out Samet Akaydin’s first-half header for Turkey, was enough for the Dutch in the final last-eight match of Euro 2024. The Netherlands will face meet in the second semi-final in Dortmund on Wednesday, while Spain will take on France in the first on Tuesday.

Netherlands players celebrate their win against Turkey | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Netherlands players celebrate at the end of a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

urkeys Baris Alper Yilmaz
urkey's Baris Alper Yilmaz | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Turkey's Baris Alper Yilmaz reacts after the end of the quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany. The Netherlands won the game 2-1.

Virgil van Dijk celebrates after Stefan de Vrij scored Netherlandss first goal
Virgil van Dijk celebrates after Stefan de Vrij scored Netherlands's first goal | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands, up, celebrates after Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands scored their sides first goal during a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Stefan de Vrij celebrates after scoring his sides first goal
Stefan de Vrij celebrates after scoring his sides first goal | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands, 2nd right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Turkeys Samet Akaydin celebrates after scoring his sides first goal
Turkey's Samet Akaydin celebrates after scoring his sides first goal | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Turkey's Samet Akaydin, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Turkeys Samet Akaydin scores the opening goal
Turkey's Samet Akaydin scores the opening goal | Photo: AP/Markus Schreiber

Turkey's Samet Akaydin, third left, scores the opening goal during a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands controls the ball
Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands controls the ball | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands controls the ball away from Turkey's Mert Muldur during a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

A Turkey soccer fan
A Turkey soccer fan | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

A fan supporting Turkey sings prior a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Fans cheer Netherlands team
Fans cheer Netherlands team | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Fans cheer their Netherlands team prior a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

