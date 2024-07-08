Netherlands players celebrate at the end of a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Turkey's Baris Alper Yilmaz reacts after the end of the quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany. The Netherlands won the game 2-1.
Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands, up, celebrates after Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands scored their sides first goal during a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands, 2nd right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Turkey's Samet Akaydin, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Turkey's Samet Akaydin, third left, scores the opening goal during a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands controls the ball away from Turkey's Mert Muldur during a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
A fan supporting Turkey sings prior a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Fans cheer their Netherlands team prior a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.