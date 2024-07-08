Football

NED 2-1 TUR, Euro 2024: Netherlands Set Up Semi-Final Against England - In Pics

Coming from behind, the Netherlands fought hard to defeat Turkey 2-1 on Sunday (July 7, 2024) and seal their place in the European Championship semi-finals. An own goal from Mert Muldur in the 76th minute, just six after Stefan De Vrij cancelled out Samet Akaydin’s first-half header for Turkey, was enough for the Dutch in the final last-eight match of Euro 2024. The Netherlands will face meet in the second semi-final in Dortmund on Wednesday, while Spain will take on France in the first on Tuesday.