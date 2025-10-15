Morocco Vs France LIVE Score, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: MOR, FRA Lock Horns In Valparaiso

Players of France celebrate after their team defeated Norway during a FIFA U-20 World Cup quarter-final soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile. AP/Andre Penner

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 semi-final between Morocco and France, to be played at the Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander. The Atlas Cubs are eyeing to reach the final for the first time in their history. Their best result came in 2005 when they finished fourth after losing to Nigeria and Brazil. Can FRA continue their dream run and break MOR hearts? Catch the play-by-play live updates from the semi-final fixture at Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander right here

LIVE UPDATES

15 Oct 2025, 11:48:39 pm IST Morocco Vs France Semi-final LIVE Score, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: Streaming Info India: FIFA+

USA: fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One, Fox Sports 2, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO

Morocco: SNRT Live, beIN Sports, Arryadia TNT