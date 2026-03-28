Morocco 1-1 Ecuador, International Friendly: Neil El Aynaoui Rescues African Champions In Madrid
Morocco rescued a late 1-1 draw in a thrilling international friendly match against Ecuador at Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid on Friday. After a goalless first half, Ecuador struck first in the 48th minute when John Yeboah beat Yassine Bounou to find the back of the net. La Tri continued to cause Morocco trouble down the flanks through Pervis Estupinan and Gonzalo Plata, but failed to add to their tally. Morocco, meanwhile, continued to dominate the statistics and create chances, but needed an 88th-minute header from Neil El Aynaoui to snatch a draw. Ecuador almost sealed a win in stoppage time, but Estupinan's strike sailed over the bar.
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