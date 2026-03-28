Morocco 1-1 Ecuador, International Friendly: Neil El Aynaoui Rescues African Champions In Madrid

Morocco rescued a late 1-1 draw in a thrilling international friendly match against Ecuador at Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid on Friday. After a goalless first half, Ecuador struck first in the 48th minute when John Yeboah beat Yassine Bounou to find the back of the net. La Tri continued to cause Morocco trouble down the flanks through Pervis Estupinan and Gonzalo Plata, but failed to add to their tally. Morocco, meanwhile, continued to dominate the statistics and create chances, but needed an 88th-minute header from Neil El Aynaoui to snatch a draw. Ecuador almost sealed a win in stoppage time, but Estupinan's strike sailed over the bar.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
International Friendly Soccer Match: Morocco vs Ecuador
Ecuador players walk off the pitch after a friendly soccer match between Morocco and Ecuador in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
1/9
International Friendly Soccer Match: Ecuador vs Morocco
Ecuador's Alan Franco receives the ball during a friendly soccer match between Morocco and Ecuador in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Fifa International Friendly Match: Morocco vs Ecuador
Ecuador's Kendry Paez, left, and Morocco's Annas Sallaheddine fight for the ball during a friendly soccer match between Morocco and Ecuador in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Fifa International Friendly Match: Ecuador vs Morocco
Morocco players cekebrate after a goal during a friendly soccer match between Morocco and Ecuador in Madrid, Spain, | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Fifa International Friendly Match 2026: Morocco vs Ecuador
Ecuador's Angelo Preciado, left, and Morocco's Annas Sallaheddine fight for the balla7[ during a friendly soccer match between Morocco and Ecuador in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Fifa International Friendly Match 2026: Ecuador vs Morocco
Ecuador's John Jeboah celebrates after scoring during a friendly soccer match between Morocco and Ecuador in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Morocco vs Ecuador Fifa International Friendly Match 2026
Ecuador's Kevin Rodriguez, left, and Morocco's Issa Diop fight for the ball during a friendly soccer match between Morocco and Ecuador in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Ecuador vs Morocco Fifa International Friendly Match 2026
Ecuador's goalkeeper Hernan Galindez saves a penalty kick during a friendly soccer match between Morocco and Ecuador in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Friendly Soccer Match: Morocco vs Ecuador
Ecuador's Moises Caicedo, right, and Morocco's Brahim Abdelkader Díaz pfp during a friendly soccer match between Morocco and Ecuador in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Friendly Soccer Match: Ecuador vs Morocco
Ecuador's Moises Caicedo, left, and Morocco's Brahim Abdelkader Díaz pfp during a friendly soccer match between Morocco and Ecuador in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs SRH Preview, IPL 2026: Battle Of Batters Expected In Chinnaswamy Opener

  2. RCB Vs SRH Predicted XIs, IPL 2026: Check Out The Likely Playing XIs Of Both Teams For Today's Match

  3. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?

  4. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Bengaluru For Today's Opener

  5. IPL Dispatch: MLAs Find 'Compromise' Ahead Of RCB Vs SRH Opener; Ashwin Makes 'Doosra' Choice

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 27, 2026

  2. West Asia War Hits Home: Azadpur Mandi Vendors Struggle As Rising LPG Prices Impact Livelihoods

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Bengal SIR: EC To Publish 2nd Supplementary List Today

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: UN Warns Of Humanitarian Crisis In Lebanon; Israel Plans For More Attacks On Iran

  2. Iran-Linked Hackers Breach FBI Chief Kash Patel’s Personal Email, Leak Files

  3. Is Former President Hassan Rouhani Trump’s Most Pragmatic Bet For Regime Change?

  4. Nepal Swears In Balendra Shah As Youngest Prime Minister

  5. Iran Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Plan, Sets Five Conditions To End War

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For March 29–April 4, 2026: Growth and Challenges Ahead for Aries, Gemini and Scorpio

  2. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?

  3. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan And Co Begin Net Practice Ahead Of High Profile Opener In Bengaluru

  4. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Bengaluru For Today's Opener

  5. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 Crosses ₹700 Crore, Holds Strong

  6. Ahead Of Kerala Polls, Christian Leaders Raise Alarm On Modi Govt’s FCRA Amendment Bill

  7. RCB Vs SRH Predicted XIs, IPL 2026: Check Out The Likely Playing XIs Of Both Teams For Today's Match

  8. Iran Judiciary Threatens To Seize Assets Of National Team Striker Sardar Azmoun – Report