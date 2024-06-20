Football

MLS: Inter Miami Triumphs 2-1 Over Columbus Crew Sans Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

Inter Miami (12-3-5) played without Messi, Suárez and midfielder Matías Rojas due to international duty in the Copa América

Ian Fray made a strong comeback after injury for Inter Miami. Photo: MLS/X
Ian Fray and Leo Campana each scored in the opening 22 minutes, and short-handed Inter Miami beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night without Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. (More Football News)

Miami (12-3-5) played without Messi, Suárez and midfielder Matías Rojas due to international duty in the Copa América.

Columbus (7-3-6), the reigning MLS Cup champions, had won its last four road games. Columbus hasn't played at Lower.com Field since May 11, a string of six straight games.

Lionel Messi trains with the Argentina national football team ahead of the start of Copa America 2024. - AP/Miguel Martinez
Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Argentina: Where To Watch In ARG On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Fray, in his first MLS game since July 15, 2023 due to an ACL surgery, opened the scoring in the 10th minute by heading in Julian Gressel's corner kick.

Campana made it 2-0 in the 21st with his fifth goal of the season. Campana's header was saved by Patrick Schulte, but he was first to the rebound.

Cucho Hernández scored for Columbus in the 40th when he poked home Aidan Morris' cross for his sixth goal.

Columbus midfielder and captain Darlington Nagbe became the 10th player in MLS history to make 400 regular-season appearances. Dax McCarty (477) and Kei Kamara (429) are the only active players with more games played.

