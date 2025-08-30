Tottenham 0-1 Bournemouth: Evanilson's Early Strike Halts Spurs' Winning Start

Bournemouth beat Spurs 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday
This is now Tottenham's first defeat of the 2025-26 Premier League
Evanilson silenced the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the fifth minute in the only goal of the game
Tottenham's winning start to the 2025-26 Premier League campaign came to an end as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.
Evanilson silenced the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the fifth minute when his strike took a fortuitous deflection and looped in.
That marked the first time Spurs have conceded in the league under Thomas Frank, but they struggled to test the visitors despite having well over 90 minutes, including stoppage, to play with.
Indeed, it was deep in second-half injury time before Spurs had their clearest chance, when Destiny Udogie headed wide from a free-kick.
Bournemouth, on the other hand, were unfortunate not to add to their lead, with Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson squandering good chances and David Brooks hitting the crossbar.
After an opening day defeat away at Liverpool, Andoni Iraola’s side have now recorded consecutive Premier League wins and join Spurs on six points from their opening three matches.
Data Debrief: Evanilson is no weary traveller
Seven of Evanilson’s eight Premier League goals away from home have been decisive, with four putting Bournemouth in front and three bringing them level. The Cherries have lost only one of those matches (W2 D5).
Overall, eight of Evanilson’s 11 league goals for Bournemouth have been scored on the road (73%), including seven of his last eight – all of which came in London.
Meanwhile, Spurs, who accumulated only 0.17 expected goals throughout, failed to register a single first-half shot in a Premier League home game for the first time since February 2020, against Manchester City.
It was also just the second occasion in which a Frank side has recorded no efforts before half-time in the competition, the other being Brentford’s match against Newcastle United in February 2022.