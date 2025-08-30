Tottenham 0-1 Bournemouth: Evanilson's Early Strike Halts Spurs' Winning Start

Tottenham vs Bournemouth Report: Seven of Evanilson’s eight Premier League goals away from home have been decisive, with four putting Bournemouth in front and three bringing them level. The Cherries have lost only one of those matches (W2 D5)

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bournemouth beat Spurs
Bournemouth beat Spurs
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bournemouth beat Spurs 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday

  • This is now Tottenham's first defeat of the 2025-26 Premier League

  • Evanilson silenced the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the fifth minute in the only goal of the game

Tottenham's winning start to the 2025-26 Premier League campaign came to an end as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

Evanilson silenced the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the fifth minute when his strike took a fortuitous deflection and looped in.

That marked the first time Spurs have conceded in the league under Thomas Frank, but they struggled to test the visitors despite having well over 90 minutes, including stoppage, to play with.

Indeed, it was deep in second-half injury time before Spurs had their clearest chance, when Destiny Udogie headed wide from a free-kick.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, were unfortunate not to add to their lead, with Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson squandering good chances and David Brooks hitting the crossbar.

After an opening day defeat away at Liverpool, Andoni Iraola’s side have now recorded consecutive Premier League wins and join Spurs on six points from their opening three matches.

Data Debrief: Evanilson is no weary traveller 

Seven of Evanilson’s eight Premier League goals away from home have been decisive, with four putting Bournemouth in front and three bringing them level. The Cherries have lost only one of those matches (W2 D5).

Related Content
Related Content

Overall, eight of Evanilson’s 11 league goals for Bournemouth have been scored on the road (73%), including seven of his last eight – all of which came in London.

Meanwhile, Spurs, who accumulated only 0.17 expected goals throughout, failed to register a single first-half shot in a Premier League home game for the first time since February 2020, against Manchester City.

It was also just the second occasion in which a Frank side has recorded no efforts before half-time in the competition, the other being Brentford’s match against Newcastle United in February 2022.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 2: Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub Reduce Hosts To Three

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Match Fixtures Revised To Beat Heat, Fans Excited For India Vs Pakistan

  3. Rahul Dravid’s Rajasthan Royals Exit: Tracking His IPL & Coaching Journey

  4. DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

  5. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Women's Singles August 30 And 31 Order Of Play - Check Who Plays Whom

  2. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Men's Singles Order Of Play For August 30, 31 - Check Who Plays Whom

  3. US Open: Sabalenka Gets Revenge Over Fernandez To Reach Last 16

  4. Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva, US Open 2025: Unseeded American Stuns Fifth Seed

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Victoria Azarenka, US Open 2025: Home Favourite Beats Former World No. 1 In Straight Sets

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. PM Modi In Japan: Japanese Tech, Indian Talent Make 'Winning Combination'

  2. At Azad Maidan, Marathas Gather In 1000s With Hope And Anger Over Reservation Rights

  3. Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 11 missing in Cloudbursts And Landslides

  4. How To Find A Book In Ten Ways

  5. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. LAPD Shoot Sikh man ‘performing Gatka’ With Sword In LA

  2. UK Court Orders Indian-Origin Fraudster Arif Patel to Repay £90M in Tax Scam Case

  3. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  4. UN Food Chief Warns Of Famine In Gaza After Meeting Netanyahu

  5. India-Japan Summit: PM Modi Says Both Nations Can Create Perfect Partnership And Mutual Growth

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars