Football

Mario Balotelli Nears Serie A Comeback With Medical At Relegation-Threatened Genoa

The 34-year-old Balotelli last played in Italy's top division with hometown club Brescia in 2019-20. His last appearance for any Italian club was with Monza in Serie B in 2020-21

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Mario-Balotelli
Mario Balotelli in action during Italy football team's national camp in January.
info_icon

Mario Balotelli was undergoing a medical with relegation-threatened Genoa on Monday as he prepares to return to Serie A after more than four years. (More Sports News)

The out-of-contract former Italy striker is expected to sign a deal through the end of the season.

The 34-year-old Balotelli last played in Italy's top division with hometown club Brescia in 2019-20. His last appearance for any Italian club was with Monza in Serie B in 2020-21.

Balotelli left Turkish club Adana Demirsport after last season and with no transfer fee was a cheap option for financially struggling Genoa, which had just two shots on target in a 3-0 loss at Lazio on Sunday for its fifth defeat in six matches.

Balotelli could make his Genoa debut on Thursday against Fiorentina.

“I really don't want to talk much; I want to play,” Balotelli told reporters as he entered Genoa's medical facility. “I hope I'm ready soon.”

Balotelli has also played for Inter Milan and AC Milan in Serie A.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy Group C, Round 3 Day 3: Rinku And Nitish Lead UP To Strong Position Against Punjab
  2. Ranji Trophy Group B, Round 3 Day 3: Yash Rathod And Dhruv Shorey Drive Vidarbha's Charge Against Uttarakhand
  3. Who Will Replace Gary Kirsten as Pakistan White-Ball Coach? Report Names Two Candidates
  4. Ranji Trophy Group A, Round 3 Day 3: Tripura Pacers Make Mumbai Sweat; Baroda Defeats Odisha By Innings And 98 Runs
  5. Fakhar Zaman 'Upset' From Pakistan Contract Snub But Not Thinking Of Retirement: Report
Football News
  1. What Made Erik Ten Hag's Position Untenable? Here's What Club Legend Gary Neville Said
  2. Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United In Numbers – Where It Went Wrong
  3. Mario Balotelli Nears Serie A Comeback With Medical At Relegation-Threatened Genoa
  4. Wolfsburg Vs Dortmund, DFB-Pokal: BVB Likely To Be Without Julian Ryerson
  5. Manchester United Sack Ten Hag: Numbers Behind Dutchman's Mid-Season Dismissal
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  3. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  4. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  2. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  3. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  4. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  5. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Justice Puttaswamy Lead Petitioner In ‘Right To Privacy Case’ Dies At 98
  2. Himanta Sarma's 'Simple Mathematics' Comment On Muslim Population Ahead Of Jharkhand Polls
  3. J&K: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Back In Tihar, Order On Regular Bail Deferred Till Nov 13
  4. Day In Pics: October 28, 2024
  5. Hyderabad Imposes Month-Long Ban On Public Gatherings. Here's Why
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. US Election: Here Is Why Results May Not Come Until Days After Nov 5
  2. 'Whitewash' | Outlook's Next Issue On U.S. Elections
  3. How The Next US President Will Influence Ties With India
  4. Women's Rights, Abortion Take Centre Stage In 2024 US Elections
  5. Middle East Tensions: Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iranian Military Base; UNSC To Meet On Israeli Airstrikes
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later