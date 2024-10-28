Mario Balotelli Nears Serie A Comeback With Medical At Relegation-Threatened Genoa

Mario Balotelli was undergoing a medical with relegation-threatened Genoa on Monday as he prepares to return to Serie A after more than four years. (More Sports News)
The out-of-contract former Italy striker is expected to sign a deal through the end of the season.
The 34-year-old Balotelli last played in Italy's top division with hometown club Brescia in 2019-20. His last appearance for any Italian club was with Monza in Serie B in 2020-21.
Balotelli left Turkish club Adana Demirsport after last season and with no transfer fee was a cheap option for financially struggling Genoa, which had just two shots on target in a 3-0 loss at Lazio on Sunday for its fifth defeat in six matches.
Balotelli could make his Genoa debut on Thursday against Fiorentina.
“I really don't want to talk much; I want to play,” Balotelli told reporters as he entered Genoa's medical facility. “I hope I'm ready soon.”
Balotelli has also played for Inter Milan and AC Milan in Serie A.