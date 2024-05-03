Marco Silva Targets Derby Win To Cap More 'Complete' Fulham Season

Marco Silva believes Fulham's displays have been more "complete" this season than they were last term, and he is desperate to give their fans another result to savour ahead of Saturday's West London derby at Brentford. (More Football News)
While some expected Fulham to struggle this season after talismanic striker Aleksandar Mitrovic left for Al-Hilal, they sit safely ensconced in 13th in the Premier League table with 43 points.
Fulham have only taken four points from their last five Premier League games, though, and Silva is aware their next match carries more importance than most for supporters.
"These types of games are special for our fans, Silva said. "I prepare my team in the same way for every match, but we want our fans to have a good feeling after tomorrow.
"We have to recognise that this group of players have been doing a fantastic job for this football club in the last two seasons in the Premier League.
"With the way we have played in some matches, this season has been more complete than last season."
Brentford, on the other hand, have fallen short of expectations this season but saw their safety confirmed before they took to the field for a 2-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park last week.
Thomas Frank's men are almost certain to record their lowest finish since their 2021 promotion, but forward Yoane Wissa is relieved that they can plan for another year at the top level.
"Everyone is happy to be safe. We have been a bit unlucky this season overall in terms of the injuries and some of the results we have had," Wissa said.
"There is always room for improvement, but we know the main aim is always to be safe.
"We are settled as a Premier League club, but we know it is always difficult in this league. We have seen how hard it has been at times this year and we are ready to do better next season."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brentford – Ivan Toney
Having netted four goals in his first five Premier League games after returning from suspension in January, Toney has not scored in any of his last nine.
It is his longest run without a league goal since a run of 10 with Peterborough United between February and April 2019, something he will be looking to end on Saturday.
Fulham – Timothy Castagne
With a goal against Liverpool and an assist against Crystal Palace, Castagne is looking to register a goal involvement in three consecutive Premier League games for the second time, previously doing so in September 2020 in his first three appearances in the competition for Leicester City.
MATCH PREDICTION – BRENTFORD WIN
Brentford have won five of their last seven matches against Fulham in all competitions (two losses), winning their last two in the Premier League against their London rivals.
However, since enjoying a 14-match unbeaten Premier League run in London derby matches between October 2022 and November 2023, Brentford have lost five of their last six (one draw).
Indeed, before this, the Bees had only lost five of their first 27 London derbies in the competition (12 wins, 10 draws).
Fulham have lost six of their last seven away games against Brentford in all competitions, winning the other game 2-0 in November 2016 under Slavisa Jokanovic.
Fulham have won two of their last five Premier League away games (one draw, two defeats), after only winning one of their first 12 on the road this season (four draws, seven defeats). The Cottagers are looking to win back-to-back away league matches for the first time this campaign.
Having beaten Sheffield United 2-0 in their last outing at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford are targeting just their second set of back-to-back home wins in the Premier League this season, and with the pressure lifted against poor travellers, they are favourites to achieve that feat.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Brentford – 43.8%
Draw – 28.3%
Fulham – 27.9%