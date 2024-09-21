Football

Manchester United 3-0 West Ham, WSL: Clinton's Debut Goal Helps Red Devils Make Winning Start

Grace Clinton became just the third player to score on her Women's Super League debut for Manchester United, after Le Tissier in 2022 (vs Reading) and Melvine Malard in 2023 (vs Arsenal)

Grace Clinton
Manchester United goalscorer Grace Clinton
info_icon

Grace Clinton netted a debut goal as Manchester United got off to a winning start in the Women's Super League, cruising to a 3-0 victory over West Ham. (More Football News)

The new-look United side were in control throughout, and almost took an early lead as Leah Galton's cross was tipped onto the bar before Elisabeth Terland saw a header blocked on the line.

Geyse starred in the first half and soon got her reward after brushing aside Camile Saez at the byline to whip a shot in from a tight angle on the right of the box.

She almost got a second shortly after, meeting Maya Le Tissier's knockdown from a corner with an overhead kick that rattled the crossbar.

Galton doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time, cutting inside from the left before rifling a powerful effort past Kinga Szemik from the edge of the box.

West Ham continued to struggle after the break, and Clinton wrapped up the points in the 53rd minute, glancing Lisa Naalsund's chipped cross in.

The visitors showed a late threat, but Phallon Tullis-Joyce defended her clean sheet, scrambling across her line to stop Anouk Denton's cross from sneaking in. 

Data Debrief: Making her mark

United ended last season with a 6-0 thumping by Chelsea at Old Trafford, but began the new campaign on a much brighter note.

Clinton became just the third player to score on her WSL debut for United, after Le Tissier in 2022 (v Reading) and Melvine Malard in 2023 (v Arsenal).

The Red Devils have also now won all five of their WSL home matches against West Ham without conceding, with each of the victories coming by 2+ goals. 

