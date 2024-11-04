Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Caicedo Denies Van Nistelrooy First Win

Moises Caicedo denied Ruud van Nistelrooy a first Premier League win as Manchester United’s interim head coach as the midfielder's goal earned Chelsea a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. (More Football News)
Following a first half that lacked quality, the Theatre of Dreams burst into life when Robert Sanchez hauled down Rasmus Hojlund inside the penalty area 20 minutes from time.
Bruno Fernandes, so often United’s main man under former boss Erik ten Hag, stepped up and sent the Chelsea goalkeeper the wrong way to put the hosts on course for a much-needed win.
But the Red Devils’ joy was short-lived thanks to a bolt from Chelsea blue, courtesy of the right foot of Caicedo, who sent a first-time volley into the bottom-left corner.
The draw saw Chelsea edge past Arsenal and into the top four, while United moved up one place in the table, going 13th.
Data Debrief: Ruud awakening
While Ruben Amorim's impending arrival at Old Trafford brought positivity back to Old Trafford, Van Nistelrooy was unable to stop United's faltering start to the season.
With just 12 points won, this is the Red Devils' worst return after 10 games of a league campaign since 1986-87 (eight).
Meanwhile, their total of nine goals is their fewest at this stage of a league campaign since 1973-74 (also nine).
But their latest result was perhaps a result waiting to happen. Eight of the last 13 meetings between United and Chelsea in the Premier League have ended level, while this is the fixture with the most total draws in the competition’s history (27).