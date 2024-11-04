Football

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Caicedo Denies Van Nistelrooy First Win

With just 12 points won so far, this is Manchester United's worst return after 10 games of an English Premier League campaign since 1986-87

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Moises Caicedo
Moises Caicedo netted the leveller for Chelsea against Manchester United
info_icon

Moises Caicedo denied Ruud van Nistelrooy a first Premier League win as Manchester United’s interim head coach as the midfielder's goal earned Chelsea a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. (More Football News)

Following a first half that lacked quality, the Theatre of Dreams burst into life when Robert Sanchez hauled down Rasmus Hojlund inside the penalty area 20 minutes from time.

Bruno Fernandes, so often United’s main man under former boss Erik ten Hag, stepped up and sent the Chelsea goalkeeper the wrong way to put the hosts on course for a much-needed win.

But the Red Devils’ joy was short-lived thanks to a bolt from Chelsea blue, courtesy of the right foot of Caicedo, who sent a first-time volley into the bottom-left corner.

The draw saw Chelsea edge past Arsenal and into the top four, while United moved up one place in the table, going 13th. 

Data Debrief: Ruud awakening

While Ruben Amorim's impending arrival at Old Trafford brought positivity back to Old Trafford, Van Nistelrooy was unable to stop United's faltering start to the season. 

With just 12 points won, this is the Red Devils' worst return after 10 games of a league campaign since 1986-87 (eight).

Meanwhile, their total of nine goals is their fewest at this stage of a league campaign since 1973-74 (also nine).

But their latest result was perhaps a result waiting to happen. Eight of the last 13 meetings between United and Chelsea in the Premier League have ended level, while this is the fixture with the most total draws in the competition’s history (27).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel To Play India A Vs Australia A 2nd Test At MCG
  2. Time Running Out For Senior India Players? A Look At Recent Form Of The Experienced Quartet
  3. IND Vs NZ Test Whitewash: Gautam Gambhir Under Pressure After Flops In Sri Lanka And India
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan: New PAK Captain Mohammad Rizwan Has Eyes On Champions Trophy
  5. IPL Retentions: Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh Hopeful Of Winning Trophy For Fans
Football News
  1. Motherwell 1-2 Rangers, Scottish League Cup: Standard Set For Clement Ahead Of Old Firm Final
  2. Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Caicedo Denies Van Nistelrooy First Win
  3. Real Madrid Vs AC Milan Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: When, Where To Watch Matchday 4 Clash
  4. Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal, Women's Super League: Malard Keeps Hosts Unbeaten
  5. Barcelona 3-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Olmo Brace Sends Blaugrana Nine Points Clear
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
  2. Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet
  3. Hong Kong Open Final: Diana Shnaider Beats Katie Boulter To Win 4th WTA Title Of 2024
  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, WTA Finals: World Number 1 Dominates Chinese Opponent For Winning Start
  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert Live Streaming, Paris Masters 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch The ATP 1000 Summit Clash
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Local TMC Leader Beaten To Death In West Bengal's Birbhum
  2. 'Consider Muslim Sentiments': Jamiat Chief To TDP, JD(U) On Waqf Bill
  3. Punjab Bypolls 2024: Bhagwant Mann 'Confident' Of AAP Sweep In Dera Baba Nanak Seat
  4. Day In Pics: November 03, 2024
  5. Two Sisters Arrested For Attacking Former UP DSP And Family Over Honking Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. Don: 1978-Forever
  3. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  4. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  5. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
US News
  1. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  2. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
  3. Do Celebrity Endorsements Tip The Scales In U.S. Presidential Elections?
  4. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
World News
  1. North Korea Backs Russia's War In Ukraine; Zelenskyy Calls For Action Against Troops On Front Line
  2. Iran Woman Strips In Apparent Protest; University Says She Had 'Mental Disorder'
  3. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  4. Israeli Airstrike Hits Dahiyeh Suburbs In Beirut
  5. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 3, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. Virgo November 2024 Horoscope: Get Your Monthly Zodiac Overview
  3. Aquarius November 2024 Horoscope: Dive Into Your Monthly Astrological Predictions
  4. Capricorn November 2024 Horoscope: Find What Your Zodiac Sign Predicts This Month
  5. Pisces November 2024 Horoscope: Look Into Your Monthly Astrological Forecasts
  6. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign