Manchester United Transfers: Back-Up Goalkeeper Tom Heaton Pens One-Year Contract Extension

Tom Heaton hopes to push the Manchester United squad towards further success next season after penning a one-year contract extension. (More Football News)
The 38-year-old is currently with the England squad in Germany for Euro 2024 as a training goalkeeper, but his renewal at Old Trafford was announced on Tuesday.
Heaton remains as a back-up option for Erik ten Hag, though featured twice in EFL Cup wins over Charlton Athletic and Nottingham Forest en route to lifting the trophy in 2023.
The former Burnley man wants to use that success as motivation for further joy n the 2024-25 campaign.
"I am delighted to continue my stay at my boyhood club," Heaton told United's in-house media channels.
"I still feel in great shape and I am ready to offer whatever the squad needs throughout the season ahead.
"In addition to on the pitch, I'm learning so much off it for my next steps, whatever that may be.
"But, first and foremost, I want to push the squad to build on our successes from last season."
The Red Devils begin their pre-season campaign against Danish team Rosenborg on July 15, the day after the European Championship ends.