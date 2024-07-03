Football

Manchester United Transfers: Back-Up Goalkeeper Tom Heaton Pens One-Year Contract Extension

The 38-year-old is currently with the England squad in Germany for Euro 2024 as a training goalkeeper, but his renewal at Old Trafford was announced on Tuesday

Tom Heaton has signed a contract extension with Manchester United
info_icon

Tom Heaton hopes to push the Manchester United squad towards further success next season after penning a one-year contract extension. (More Football News)

The 38-year-old is currently with the England squad in Germany for Euro 2024 as a training goalkeeper, but his renewal at Old Trafford was announced on Tuesday.

Heaton remains as a back-up option for Erik ten Hag, though featured twice in EFL Cup wins over Charlton Athletic and Nottingham Forest en route to lifting the trophy in 2023.

The former Burnley man wants to use that success as motivation for further joy n the 2024-25 campaign.

"I am delighted to continue my stay at my boyhood club," Heaton told United's in-house media channels.

"I still feel in great shape and I am ready to offer whatever the squad needs throughout the season ahead.

"In addition to on the pitch, I'm learning so much off it for my next steps, whatever that may be.

"But, first and foremost, I want to push the squad to build on our successes from last season."

The Red Devils begin their pre-season campaign against Danish team Rosenborg on July 15, the day after the European Championship ends.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121, FIR Filed; Stock Market Hits Lifetime High In Early Trade
  2. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  3. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
  4. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  5. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
Entertainment News
  1. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  2. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  3. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  4. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
  5. 'Mirzapur' Star Ali Fazal On Guddu Pandit's Journey: There Is Another Scary Transition In Season 3
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  2. ROM Vs NED, UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Book Quarter-Finals Spot With Romania Thrashing- In Pics
  3. Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Open Campaign With 51-Run Win Over Kandy Falcons
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Lionel Messi Out; Argentina Announce Football Squad Without Veteran Star
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Day 1: Stars Attend As Alcaraz, Osaka Win - In Pics
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121, FIR Filed; Stock Market Hits Lifetime High In Early Trade
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign