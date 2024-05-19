Phil Foden has no expectations over getting bored of Manchester City's title-winning machine powering on, after Pep Guardiola's side secured a record-breaking fourth top-flight crown on Sunday. (More Football News)
England midfielder Foden was twice on target as City's 3-1 victory over West Ham at Etihad Stadium saw Guardiola's team pip Arsenal to league glory.
That triumph created a piece of history as City became the first team in English top-flight history to win the title in four consecutive seasons, having won the league in 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.
The City academy product has no interest in relenting as Foden eyes further glory with his boyhood club.
"I never get bored of it, you want this feeling every time," Foden told Sky Sports, shortly after the title party started on the blue side of Manchester.
"When you win something there is no better feeling. I want to keep winning as much as I can."
Pressed on City's achievements, two-goal hero Foden added: "It is so hard to put into words what we've done today.
"No team has ever done it [won four in a row], we have put ourselves into the history books.
"You see what it means to the fans and to us players working all year for this moment. A special moment to share it with the fans."
City have now gone 35 matches unbeaten in all competitions (W29 D6), the longest run ever by a Premier League team.
Going further into English top-flight history, the only team with a longer unbeaten run is Nottingham Forest between March and November 1978 (40 in a row).
"I think to win the Premier League four times, no team has ever done it before, so to do it means we are up there [with the best teams of all time]," Foden added.
"All the lads have played in important games over the years and have got through this situation a few times as well so it certainly helps with the nerves.
"I thought today we just looked confident and played our football. In the end, it paid off, I am just absolutely shattered to be honest."