Manchester City Hearings: Pep Guardiola Says Winning 'Best Way To Defend' Club

An independent hearing into Manchester City's 115 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules began in September 2024

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola believes the best way to defend Manchester City amid their current hearing is by winning games. (More Football News)

An independent hearing into City's 115 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules began last month.

The alleged breaches relate to a period between 2009 and 2018, and City were charged and referred to an independent commission in February 2023 after a four-year investigation.

City strongly denies the charges.

If found guilty, the club could face huge fines, points deductions and possibly even relegation from the top-flight.

Despite the severity of the potential punishment, Guardiola insists his trust in the club remains unbroken.

"I'm part of this club, deep inside of my bones and the best way to defend the club is winning games and doing my job as best as possible," Guardiola said on Friday.

"We cannot misunderstand why I am here, I am the manager, the person at the club who talks more through all the media, to send messages to fans.

"And, of course, I am going to defend my club. I trust [them], since the owner, since the chairman for the relation, the CEO, and all the people working here for many many years.

"I know them quite well, much more than any of you. The best way to defend is by doing our job the best, everyone working here have their own responsibility.

"The rest, of course, there are situations in the eight or nine years, it always is there. Some of them expected, some of them more tough to deal with, but it is what it is.

"No complaints and you do what you have to do. I'm part of this club, not just the manager. I love this club, and it will always be that way."

Guardiola has been at City for nine years, winning six Premier League titles, including the last four in a row, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups, the Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

He is currently in the last year of his contract and has hinted in recent months that his time at City may soon come to an end.

The fans are set to unveil a banner saying "We want you to stay" during their game against Fulham at the Etihad on Saturday, and the head coach was touched by the gesture.

"They have to bring me the bill. I have to pay for the banner. I don't want to spend money for that reason," he added.

"What can I say? Thank you so much, I fell in love since the first day I arrived here, let's see.

"When it's going to happen, it's going to happen."

