John Stones snatched a last-gasp equaliser as Premier League title rivals Manchester City and 10-man Arsenal drew 2-2 in a thrilling, fiery clash at the Etihad Stadium. (More Football News)
The Gunners looked all set to claim a statement win on Sunday, until City substitute Stones finished from point-blank range deep into second-half stoppage time.
Erling Haaland’s 100th City goal handed the hosts a deserved advantage early on, only for Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes to give the Gunners a half-time lead, albeit one that was soured by Leandro Trossard’s dismissal in stoppage time.
For the majority of the second half, it looked as though City would not be able to make their numerical advantage count, with David Raya on top form in Arsenal’s goal.
Yet Raya was beaten when Stones latched onto a rebound six yards out, with City claiming a potentially vital point that sent them back to the summit, while Arsenal sit fourth.
There was also concern for the hosts in the first half, with Rodri limping off after 20 minutes following a tangle with Thomas Partey inside the penalty area.
Data Debrief: Game of Stones
Stones proved to be the man of the hour for the hosts, with his 17th City goal perhaps his most important so far.
The defender's equaliser in the 98th minute was City's latest goal scored on record (from 2006-07) in a Premier League match.
It came from the hosts' 28th shot of the second half, the joint-second most ever by a side on record (from 2003-04) in a single half of Premier League football, behind Man City’s 34 vs QPR in May 2012.
Until Stones’ late intervention, Haaland had scored each of City's last eight Premier League goals; only Alan Shearer for Blackburn in October / November 1993 (nine in a row) has ever scored more in succession for a club in the competition.