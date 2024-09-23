Football

Man City 2-2 Arsenal, Premier League: John Stones Strikes Late To Deny 10-Man Gunners

For the majority of the second half, it looked as though City would not be able to make their numerical advantage count, with David Raya on top form in Arsenal’s goal

Man City 2-2 Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25
John Stones scored late to salvage a point for Manchester City against Arsenal
info_icon

John Stones snatched a last-gasp equaliser as Premier League title rivals Manchester City and 10-man Arsenal drew 2-2 in a thrilling, fiery clash at the Etihad Stadium. (More Football News)

The Gunners looked all set to claim a statement win on Sunday, until City substitute Stones finished from point-blank range deep into second-half stoppage time.

Erling Haaland’s 100th City goal handed the hosts a deserved advantage early on, only for Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes to give the Gunners a half-time lead, albeit one that was soured by Leandro Trossard’s dismissal in stoppage time.

For the majority of the second half, it looked as though City would not be able to make their numerical advantage count, with David Raya on top form in Arsenal’s goal.

Yet Raya was beaten when Stones latched onto a rebound six yards out, with City claiming a potentially vital point that sent them back to the summit, while Arsenal sit fourth.

Erling Haaland prods home his 100th Man City goal - null
Man City Vs Arsenal: Erling Haaland Hits Century Of Goals As Pep Guardiola's Men Take Lead

BY Stats Perform

There was also concern for the hosts in the first half, with Rodri limping off after 20 minutes following a tangle with Thomas Partey inside the penalty area. 

Data Debrief: Game of Stones

Stones proved to be the man of the hour for the hosts, with his 17th City goal perhaps his most important so far. 

The defender's equaliser in the 98th minute was City's latest goal scored on record (from 2006-07) in a Premier League match.

It came from the hosts' 28th shot of the second half, the joint-second most ever by a side on record (from 2003-04) in a single half of Premier League football, behind Man City’s 34 vs QPR in May 2012.

Until Stones’ late intervention, Haaland had scored each of City's last eight Premier League goals; only Alan Shearer for Blackburn in October / November 1993 (nine in a row) has ever scored more in succession for a club in the competition.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sri Lanka On Verge Of Success With Two Wickets Remaining; Kiwis Need 68 Runs To Win
  2. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin Equals Shane Warne's Record With 6-Wicket Haul
  3. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: RSA Win By 7 Wickets; AFG Clinch Series 2-1
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: India D Beat India A 257 Runs As Arshdeep Singh Takes Six Wickets
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin, Jadeja Pick Nine As India Humble Bangladesh In Chennai - In Pics
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters Vs East Bengal Highlights, ISL 2024-25: KBFC 2-1 EBFC—Peprah's Late Winner Secures Season's First Win
  2. EFL Championship: Cardiff City Part Ways With Manager Bulut After Disappointing Start
  3. Brighton 2-2 Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25: Both Teams Maintain Unbeaten Streaks
  4. Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 Wolfsburg, Bundesliga: Victor Boniface Nets Last-Minute Winner - Data Debrief
  5. Man City Vs Arsenal: Erling Haaland Hits Century Of Goals As Pep Guardiola's Men Take Lead
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Congested Schedule Of Elite Tennis Events: 'They're Going To Kill Us!'
  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final
  3. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  4. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  5. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'The World Listens To India': PM Modi In New York | Key Highlights
  2. UP FSDA Collects 'Prasadam' Samples From Mathura Amid Tirupati Laddu Row
  3. 'India Ready for Dialogue with Pakistan, But Terrorism Must Stop': Rajnath Singh In J&K
  4. India Signs Three IPEF Agreements During PM Modi’s US Visit. Details Inside
  5. Uday Bhanu Chib Becomes New Indian Youth Congress President
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  2. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  3. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  4. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  5. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
World News
  1. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
  2. Modi And Biden Discuss Defence And Clean Energy
  3. France Tilts To The Right As PM Barnier Announces New Cabinet After Weeks Of Political Turmoil
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. Elon Musk And Indian-American Billionaire Vinod Khosla Clash On X Over Public Beach Access Controversy
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch