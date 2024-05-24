Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns in the final of the Coup de France at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on May 25 (May 26 IST) in what would be Kylian Mbappe's last game with PSG if he plays. (More Football News)
PSG have dominated Lyon this season with two 4-1 victories both home and away in the Ligue 1.
PSG won the Ligue 1 for a record-extending 12th time this season and will enter the clash as firm favourites against Lyon who ended up at the sixth spot in the table.
However, Lyon can not be taken lightly after the turnaround they had in the Ligue 1.
They were at the bottom of the table in November when Pierre Sage was appointed as manager and since then Lyon have not looked back. From being threatened with relegation, Lyon managed to finish their Ligue 1 campaign with a place in Europe.
PSG would like to bid farewell to Mbappe, who is expected to go to Real Madrid, with a silverware.
Here is how to watch Lyon Vs PSG, Coupe De France Final live in India.
Lyon Vs PSG, Coupe De France Final Live Streaming Details
When is the Lyon Vs PSG, Coupe De France Final?
The Lyon Vs PSG, Coupe De France Final is on Sunday, May 26 as per Indian Standard Time.
What are the timings of Lyon Vs PSG, Coupe De France Final?
The Lyon Vs PSG, Coupe De France Final begins 12:30 AM, on Sunday May 26 in India.
Where to watch the Lyon Vs PSG, Coupe De France Final in India?
The Lyon Vs PSG, Coupe De France Final will be streamed live on DAZN in India.