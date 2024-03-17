Paris St Germain boss Luis Enrique insists his side want to be crowned champions “as soon as possible” as they prepare to visit Montpellier on Sunday. (More Football News)
Despite drawing their last three matches, the reigning champions sit 10 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table and also have hopes of securing a treble as they still remain in the Champions League and Coupe de France.
Luis Enrique hopes to wrap up their third straight league title as quickly as possible to free up squad members heading into the home straight of the season.
He told the PSG website: “We want to keep improving. It won’t be an easy game, it’s never easy away from home. We need to be focused. We’re fighting to win titles and win every game. We want to continue our good run.
“It’s true that we’ve drawn three games in a row in the league, but I’m not worried because we’ve also been very good in the Coupe de France, in the Champions League and at Monaco.
“We’re not looking at the points difference, we just want to be champions as soon as possible. We want to fight for all the titles and at Montpellier, who will be playing in front of their fans, it will be difficult.”
PSG have already beaten Sunday’s opponents this season and are heavy favourites heading into the contest against Montpellier who are in a fight to stay in the division as they sit just one point above the relegation places.
Luis Enrique added: “I don’t care whether we’re favourites or not. I’ve passed on my confidence to the team, and I think we’ll be better, with the experience of the players in this competition.
“We have the same ambition as at the start of the season. We want to continue with this idea, so that our supporters are proud of us. If someone beats us, we’ll congratulate them. I can put anyone on the pitch on Sunday and they’ll be ready. That’s our biggest advantage.”
PSG will face Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which means Luis Enrique will be in the dugout against his old side.
The former Barca boss insists it will be surreal lining up against the club he used to manage.
He said: “I’m very happy! It’s a very special feeling for me.
“Paris and Barcelona are two teams that have played each other several times. We’ve been lucky because we’re returning to Spain and we Spaniards love our country very much. I’m returning to the city where I spent a large part of my career, so that’s good news. We knew we were going to face a top team.
“We’ll have to show on the pitch that we deserve to go through.”