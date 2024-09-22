Football

Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth, EPL: Slot Happy With Nunez After Bournemouth Stunner

After Luis Diaz's quickfire double gave the Reds a comfortable advantage at Anfield, Darwin Nunez curled home an exquisite third for Liverpool after Mohamed Salah's pass

Arne Slot and Darwin Nunez
Arne Slot is working hard with Darwin Nunez to add more goals to his game
info_icon

Arne Slot is working hard to add goals to Darwin Nunez's game after the Uruguayan opened his account for the season in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Bournemouth. (More Football News)

After Luis Diaz's quickfire double gave the Reds a comfortable advantage at Anfield, Nunez curled home an exquisite third for Liverpool after Mohamed Salah's pass. 

Since the start of 2022-23, only Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne (15) have combined for more goals in the Premier League than Nunez and the Egyptian (10).

However, during his Liverpool career, Nunez has been criticised for being wasteful in front of goal, with his 27 big chances missed last season. Only Haaland missed more in the Premier League (34).

But after the Uruguayan repaid the faith shown in him by Slot on Saturday, the Liverpool head coach is confident that Nunez can star this season. 

"We hope we are adding goals [to his game] because that is what you need from a striker, but this work rate was really good," Slot said.

"We have a lot of good players, a lot of competition, and as long as they keep performing it is a very good thing for me."

Despite the scoreline suggesting a comfortable victory for the Reds, the hosts were dealt a few nervy moments by the Cherries. 

Antoine Semenyo turned home Justin Kluivert's cross in the third minute, only for the goal to be overturned for offside after a VAR review, while Luis Sinisterra rattled the crossbar with a header late on. 

However, Liverpool were able to hold on, claiming a fourth clean sheet from their opening five Premier League games, their joint-most at this stage in a season. 

But Slot acknowledged the difficulties his side faced, with the Reds facing six shots on target from the 19 Bournemouth attempted. 

"I think it was a good performance, especially with the ball. Quite a lot of shots on goal, a lot of chances, but not as easy as the score probably looks," Slot said. 

There was also a standout moment for Trent Alexander-Arnold, with his assist for Diaz's second goal moving him to 100 goal involvements as a Liverpool player (19 goals and 81 assists). 

Slot lauded his full-back for the achievement, but immediately switched focus to the Reds' upcoming fixtures, with their next assignment an EFL Cup third-round tie against West Ham. 

"I'm not surprised he is involved in so many goals because his quality is outstanding, but what I also liked today was how he defended," Slot continued.

"If he can combine those two things, he makes me really happy.

"It is normal we win a home game against Bournemouth, but it is a tough schedule, and the teams you face are really strong.

"They made it a hard fight for us, so it is good for us to win again and now let's continue."

