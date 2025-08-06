Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak is a transfer target for Liverpool, but Jamie Carragher has questioned the need for his signing after the arrival of Hugo Ekitike.
Media reports said that Liverpool's bid of £110m has been rejected by Newcastle United, with the Magpies demanding £150m for Alexander Isak.
However, Liverpool have also spent big money to sign Hugo Ekitike, with the French forward likely to start in the league.
Jamie Carragher has questioned whether Liverpool should break the bank to land Newcastle United's Alexander Isak amid their summer spending spree.
Liverpool are close to reaching the £300m mark for their summer outgoings after the notable arrivals of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.
The Reds have also welcomed Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman, while Giorgio Mamardashvilli has officially joined the club after being loaned back to Valencia in 2024-25.
But Arne Slot's side have chosen to pursue a move for Isak, with reports last week claiming an initial bid of £110m had been turned down by Newcastle for the Swedish striker.
The Magpies value the 25-year-old, who scored 23 goals in the Premier League last season, at around £150m.
However, Carragher believes that Liverpool should not continue their quest for Isak's signature, having already secured a move for Ekitike, who arrived at Anfield for an initial £69m (€80m) plus up to £9m (€10m) in add-ons.
Ekitike scored 22 goals in all competitions last season across 48 appearances as he helped Eintracht secure Champions League qualification.
His goal contribution tally of 34 (22 goals, 12 assists) in all competitions in 2024-25 was only bettered by Micheal Olise (35), Serhou Guirassy (40) and Harry Kane (49) among players from the Bundesliga.
The 23-year-old has also made an instant impact for the Reds, notching an assist for Mohamed Salah in Liverpool's 3-2 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the second match of their pre-season double-header against the LaLiga side.
"It will be an amazing signing. But from a Liverpool fan point of view, I don't want the club to spend £150m on Isak," Carragher said on The Overlap.
"I could probably imagine that he was Liverpool's No 1 target, but there's something about Liverpool buying a striker [Ekitike] for £80m, and he's a back-up.
"There's something about it that doesn't sit right to me. I look at Isak, he's obviously thrown his toys out of the pram once Arsenal and Liverpool signed a striker.
"From him and his agent's point of view, did they not tell Newcastle months ago that they wanted to move on? It just seems a little bit messy."
While Liverpool are looking to bolster their attacking ranks, one striker that appears to be on his way out of Anfield is Darwin Nunez.
Nunez, who joined the Reds in 2022 from Benfica for an initial fee of £64m (€75m), has reportedly agreed a switch to Al-Hilal, with Liverpool reaching an agreement with the Saudi Pro League giants.
Al-Hilal have offered a fixed fee of €53m (£46.2m) plus add-ons that could take the deal to €65m (£56.6m).
Should Nunez leave Anfield, he will do so, having scored 40 goals in 143 appearances for the club.