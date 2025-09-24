Football

Lincoln City Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup 2025-26: Blues Survive Scare To Seal 2-1 Comeback Win

Chelsea survived a real scare in the Carabao Cup as they came from behind to beat League One side Lincoln 2-1 and reach the fourth round. Rob Street capitalised on a costly Enzo Fernández mistake to give the hosts a deserved lead before half-time, but teenager Tyrique George’s stunning strike and Facundo Buonanotte’s first goal for the club turned it around within three minutes of the restart. Lincoln, backed by a raucous crowd, continued to press and test Chelsea, yet Enzo Maresca’s side, despite a nervy display and more errors from keeper Filip Jorgensen, just about held firm to avoid an upset.

EFL Cup 2025-26: Lincoln City Vs Chelsea | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Chelsea's Facundo Buonanotte, left, celebrates scoring during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Lincoln City and Chelsea at the LNER Stadium, Lincoln, England.

EFL Cup 2025-26: Lincoln City Vs Chelsea | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Lincoln City's Rob Street celebrates scoring during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Lincoln City and Chelsea at the LNER Stadium, Lincoln, England.

EFL Cup 2025-26: Lincoln City Vs Chelsea | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Chelsea's Facundo Buonanotte, second left, scores during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Lincoln City and Chelsea at the LNER Stadium, Lincoln, England.

