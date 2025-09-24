Football

Lincoln City Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup 2025-26: Blues Survive Scare To Seal 2-1 Comeback Win

Chelsea survived a real scare in the Carabao Cup as they came from behind to beat League One side Lincoln 2-1 and reach the fourth round. Rob Street capitalised on a costly Enzo Fernández mistake to give the hosts a deserved lead before half-time, but teenager Tyrique George’s stunning strike and Facundo Buonanotte’s first goal for the club turned it around within three minutes of the restart. Lincoln, backed by a raucous crowd, continued to press and test Chelsea, yet Enzo Maresca’s side, despite a nervy display and more errors from keeper Filip Jorgensen, just about held firm to avoid an upset.