Lille face Paris Saint-Germain in a Ligue 1 fixture on October 5
PSG secured a comeback win over Barcelona in Champions League
Lille seek to bounce back after consecutive defeat
Luis Enrique believes Paris Saint-Germain have demonstrated their ability to "overcome any challenge", ahead of facing Lille on Sunday.
PSG are fresh from making it back-to-back victories in the Champions League in midweek, as the reigning title holders came from behind to stun Barcelona 2-1, thanks to Goncalo Ramos' last-gasp winner.
Luis Enrique's side recovered from a slow start to the blockbuster clash, and dug deep to secure three points and land an early blow against one of their title rivals.
"Even if our opponent can sometimes play better than us, we also have this strength of character at every moment," he said. "That’s something that is very difficult to develop. We never give up. That means we are ready to overcome any challenge."
PSG are back in Ligue 1 action this weekend at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, where they take on sixth-place Lille, who are seeking a response after back-to-back defeats.
Luis Enrique's side occupy the table's summit with 15 points from their opening six games, but may have surrendered top spot to Lyon or Marseille come kick-off.
PSG were beaten by Marseille in their last league game on the road, and Luis Enrique has challenged his players to develop greater levels of consistency on the domestic front.
"The league is important for us, we need to be consistent and keep that continuity," he added. "Playing away from home is always difficult. Lille are one of the best teams in the league, and they also played in midweek.
"I love playing in stadiums with a great atmosphere. There are many like that in Ligue 1 and I know my players also enjoy these kinds of high-level matches. These are big games to play.
"Lille are a strong team, and we know them well because we remember our meetings with them last season. We're mainly focused on improving ourselves and continuing on our path.
"We can always improve, looking at the last match in Barcelona and all the ones before. But compared to our standards, it's very high-level."
Sunday's clash will mark Lucas Chevalier's return to Stade Pierre-Mauroy for the first time since departing for PSG in the recent transfer window.
The 23-year-old has recorded 15 clean sheets in Ligue 1 since the start of last season – more than any other goalkeeper during that time – while his match ratio of 38% without conceding is the best among goalkeepers born in the 21st century in the big five European leagues.
"It will be a special match for him because he's returning home," Luis Enrique said of Chevalier.
"But when we sign a player, we believe he will be important for us over the long term. We are always looking to improve collectively and individually. That's our goal."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Lille – Olivier Giroud
Giroud has scored three times in seven appearances across all competitions for Lille since joining on a free transfer in July.
The veteran striker has netted in two of their four home games, including the winner against Brann in their Europa League opener on September 25.
PSG – Vitinha
Vitinha could make his 100th appearance for PSG in Ligue 1 on Sunday.
The midfielder is the only player this season to have carried the ball over 200 times in the French top flight (203, at least 78 more than any other player). That includes 100 progressive carries, at least 26 more than any other player.
MATCH PREDICTION: PSG WIN
PSG were beaten by Marseille last time out on the road, but you must go back to January 2023 for the last time they suffered successive away defeats in Ligue 1.
Luis Enrique's side have kept four clean sheets in their opening six league games of this season, a tally only bettered by Lyon (five) across the big five European leagues.
Lille are aiming to avoid three straight defeats in Ligue 1 for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign, while September 2017 marks the last time they failed to score in three on the spin.
However, they have won only one of their last 13 home league meetings with PSG (losing nine).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Lille – 23.1%
Draw – 23.4%
PSG – 53.5%