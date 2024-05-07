Football

Ligue 1 Wrap: Balde's Last-Minute Header Seals Lyon's Thrilling 4-3 Victory Over Lille

Ligue 1
Mama Balde helped Lyon secure a win over Lille. Photo: Ligue 1 English/X


Lyon scored a dramatic stoppage time winner to beat Lille 4-3 in a topsy-turvy French league thriller. (More Football News)

Mama Baldé got the winner with a superb header in the second minute of stoppage time to shock a home side that led 1-0, 2-0, and 3-2.

Lyon's fourth win in five league games ended Lille's run of three consecutive home victories.

Bafodé Diakité put Lille ahead with a fine header after 20 minutes, and Edon Zhegrova added a second 16 minutes later when he fired a low shot home from outside the box.

Goals from Said Benrahma in the 65th and substitute Malick Fofana eight minutes from time brought Lyon level.

Bafodé Diakité gave Lille the lead again three minutes later with his second goal.

Alexandre Lacazette made it 3-3 with two minutes remaining and Baldé grabbed the spotlight.

Lyon moved into seventh place in Ligue 1, two points behind Lens.

Lille was in fourth



