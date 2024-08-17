Football

Ligue 1: PSG Confirm Goncalo Ramos Will Undergo Surgery On Ankle Ligament Sprain

The PSG striker limped off in the 20th minute of their 4-1 win at the Stade Oceane following a late tackle from behind

Goncalo-Ramos-football-premier-league
Ramos limped off early against Le Havre
info_icon

Goncalo Ramos will undergo surgery after sustaining an ankle ligament injury during Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Le Havre, the club has confirmed. (More Football News)

Ramos, who scored 11 times for Luis Enrique's side last season, provided an assist for Lee Kang-In in the third minute of PSG's opening match of the new Ligue 1 campaign, prior to his premature withdrawal.

The reigning champions confirmed on Saturday the Portugal international suffered a "serious ligament sprain in his left ankle", which will sideline him for around three months.

Ramos' absence deals a further blow to Luis Enrique, who is already looking to fill the void left by Kylian Mbappe following his blockbuster move to Real Madrid.

