Levante UD 1-4 Real Madrid, La Liga: Los Blancos Continue Winning Run Thanks To Mbappe Brace

Kylian Mbappé scored twice in three minutes and teenager Franco Mastantuono made his scoring debut with Real Madrid in a 4-1 win at Levante in the Spanish league on Tuesday, a result that extended the club’s winning start to the season. Vinícius Júnior also scored for Madrid as it earned its sixth straight league victory this season. “We played a very complete game,” Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said. “We need to keep this momentum. This is just the beginning and we want to keep competing well.” Mbappé scored Madrid’s third goal by converting a 64th-minute penalty kick — Panenka style — after he was fouled inside the area.

Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Levante UD Vs Real Madrid match pics_Unai Elgezabal
La Liga 2025-26: Levante UD Vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Levantes' Unai Elgezabal, center looks on after the end the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain.

2/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Levante UD Vs Real Madrid match pics_1
La Liga 2025-26: Levante UD Vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Real Madrid's celebrate their side fourth goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain.

3/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Levante UD Vs Real Madrid match pics_Vinicius Junior
La Liga 2025-26: Levante UD Vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, misses an opportunity to score during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain.

4/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Levante UD Vs Real Madrid match pics_Fran Garcia
La Liga 2025-26: Levante UD Vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Real Madrid's Fran Garcia, right, is tackled by Levantes' Kervin Arriaga, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain.

5/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Levante UD Vs Real Madrid match pics_Xabi Alonso
La Liga 2025-26: Levante UD Vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Real Madrid's head coach Xabi Alonso gives instructions to his players during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain.

6/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Levante UD Vs Real Madrid match pics_Kylian Mbappe
La Liga 2025-26: Levante UD Vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal with a penalty kick during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain.

7/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Levante UD Vs Real Madrid match pics_Kylian Mbappe
La Liga 2025-26: Levante UD Vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, scores his sides fourth goal with a penalty kick during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain.

8/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Levante UD Vs Real Madrid match pics_Kylian Mbappe
La Liga 2025-26: Levante UD Vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides thirdgoal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain.

9/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Levante UD Vs Real Madrid match pics_Franco Mastantuono
La Liga 2025-26: Levante UD Vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain.

10/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Levante UD Vs Real Madrid match pics_Vinicius Junior
La Liga 2025-26: Levante UD Vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal against Levante during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain.

