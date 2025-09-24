Football

Levante UD 1-4 Real Madrid, La Liga: Los Blancos Continue Winning Run Thanks To Mbappe Brace

Kylian Mbappé scored twice in three minutes and teenager Franco Mastantuono made his scoring debut with Real Madrid in a 4-1 win at Levante in the Spanish league on Tuesday, a result that extended the club’s winning start to the season. Vinícius Júnior also scored for Madrid as it earned its sixth straight league victory this season. “We played a very complete game,” Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said. “We need to keep this momentum. This is just the beginning and we want to keep competing well.” Mbappé scored Madrid’s third goal by converting a 64th-minute penalty kick — Panenka style — after he was fouled inside the area.