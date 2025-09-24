Levantes' Unai Elgezabal, center looks on after the end the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Real Madrid's celebrate their side fourth goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, misses an opportunity to score during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Real Madrid's Fran Garcia, right, is tackled by Levantes' Kervin Arriaga, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Real Madrid's head coach Xabi Alonso gives instructions to his players during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal with a penalty kick during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, scores his sides fourth goal with a penalty kick during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides thirdgoal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal against Levante during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain.