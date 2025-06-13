Leroy Sane will join Galatasaray from Bayern Munich when his contract runs out on July 1, midway through the Club World Cup.
The 29-year-old, who is joining Galatasaray on a free transfer, has signed a three-year contract with the 25-time Turkish champions.
But Sane will see out the last month of his Bayern contract first, travelling to the United States to join the club for the Club World Cup.
It means he will be available for all three of their group games against Auckland City, Boca Juniors and Benfica, as well as a potential last 16 tie before leaving the club on June 30.
Sane joined Bayern from Manchester City in 2020 and has won eight major trophies with the club, including four Bundesliga titles and the FIFA Club World Cup.
He made 220 appearances for the club in all competitions, netting 61 goals – hitting double figures in all five seasons – and registering 55 assists.
Earlier on Thursday, Sane, who reportedly rejected the option to extend his contract in Munich, had bid farewell to Bayern with a video on social media.
"Dear Bayern fans, after five intense years here in Munich, I've decided to start a new chapter in the upcoming season," Sane posted on Instagram.
"I'm incredibly proud to have worn the jersey of the best and biggest club in Germany for over 200 matches and will always cherish the titles we've won together.
"Thank you to the club, the coaching staff, everyone behind the scenes, my teammates, and especially you, the fans, for the time we've shared and the memories we've made. I will forever be grateful for my time here, Bayern!"