Leeds United drew 2-2 against Bournemouth in English Premier League 2025-26
Eli Kroupi scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Bournemouth
Bournemouth's unbeaten run now stands at six matches
Bournemouth moves to third in the Premier League standings
Eli Kroupi's stoppage-time equaliser rescued a point for Bournemouth, who continued their unbeaten run and snatched a 2-2 draw against Leeds United.
The teenager climbed off the bench to ensure the spoils were shared at Elland Road, where the hosts had come from behind to lead 2-1.
After Djordje Petrovic made a string of saves to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bournemouth struck first as Antoine Semenyo drilled home a 20-yard free-kick in the 26th minute.
Leeds were level 11 minutes later when Joe Rodon headed in from Sean Longstaff's corner, with the latter firing the hosts in front nine minutes into the second half.
However, three minutes into stoppage time, Kroupi neatly volleyed home from a tight angle to snatch a point and move Andoni Iraola's side up to third place.
The Cherries move within four points of leaders Liverpool, while Daniel Farke's men are 11th after dropping their first points of the season on home soil.
Data Debrief: Bournemouth end their Elland Road jinx
Leeds have failed to win a home league game against Bournemouth for the first time ever, after winning each of the previous seven, which was their best 100% home record against any side.
The hosts named the same starting XI in three successive Premier League games for the first time since February 2022 under Marcelo Bielsa.
Semenyo opened the scoring in superb fashion, with the winger now directly involved in 11 goals in his last 13 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth (eight goals, three assists).
However, Rodon equalised with only his second goal in 177 league appearances in the top four tiers of English football, while Longstaff scored and assisted in the same league game for only the second time in his career.