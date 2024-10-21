Lauren James Injury Update: Chelsea Star Withdraws From England Squad For Germany, South Africa Matches

England confirmed that Lauren James has withdrawn from the squad for their upcoming friendlies against Germany and South Africa. (More Football News)
James was named in Chelsea's starting line-up for their Women's Champions League win over FC Twente, but was replaced by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd after the warm-up after sustaining a calf injury.
Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor revealed ahead of the Blues' 5-2 victory over Tottenham that the 23-year-old is expected to be out of action for the next five to six weeks.
It serves as a bitter blow to both Chelsea and England, with James having been in fine form since the beginning of last season.
Since the start of the 2023-24 campaign, only Manchester City duo Khadija Shaw (28) and Lauren Hemp (27) have registered more Women's Super League goal involvements than James (17 - level with Alessia Russo).
James' influence on games goes beyond goals and assists in the WSL, with her 36 completed dribbles since the start of last season a total only bettered by Rytting Kaneryd (37) among her team-mates.
However, England manager Sarina Wiegman does not plan on calling up a replacement for James, with the Lionesses boasting several replacements already in their ranks.